Cruz to introduce bill to reinstate, pay service members fired over vaccine mandate

FIRST ON FOX: Fox News Digital has learned that Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas, will introduce a bill to reinstate and pay service members who were fired over the military’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate as the Senate’s funding bill looks to strike the policy.

A source familiar with the senator’s thinking told Fox News Digital that Cruz will applaud this year’s National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) that includes a portion of his bill, the AMERICANS Act, nixing the Biden administration’s military COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The source tells Fox News Digital that Cruz will also introduce legislation regarding the other portions of his AMERICANS Act not included in the NDAA that would reinstate military members fired over the vaccine mandate and give them back pay.

REP. ISSA SAYS MILITARY VAX MANDATE ROLLBACK IN NDAA FALLS SHORT: ‘CAN’T REPEAL WITHOUT REPAIR’

The bill would also require the Department of Defense to accommodate unvaccinated service members. The source said that the bill’s aims will be a core part of the senator’s advocacy next year as Cruz looks to push the bill through.

“The removal and reprimand of our service members during the largest land war in Europe since World War II, while in the midst of a recruiting crisis, may very well be the most irrational decision made by a sitting president,” Cruz told Fox News Digital. “The advancement of this mandate repeal is a significant victory for every soldier, sailor, airman and Marine out there willing to defend our country, as well as their families.”

“However, this fight is not over yet. There are service members who were discharged, reprimanded and harassed into leaving our armed forces – and we must correct that injustice,” the senator said. “That’s why I will be introducing legislation to reinstate them to their services, restore their benefits and process back pay for the wrong that was done to them and their families.”

“Let me just say this to every service member who was forced to resign, or retire, or was demoted or demeaned for making their own choice on the COVID vaccine: I will not stop fighting for you,” he continued. “You placed your country’s needs ahead of your own and many of you have made sacrifices we can never repay you for. We will not stop fighting until this is reversed, corrections are issued and benefits are restored.”

The NDAA includes an amendment revoking the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for service members.

However, it will not reinstate service members who were discharged or had their benefits slashed for refusing to be immunized against the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Cruz’s bill comes as Congress looks to pass the military funding bill that would nix the Biden administration’s policy that has been heavily criticized by congressional Republicans.

The NDAA is expected to be released Wednesday and be voted on later this week.

Fox News Digital’s Kelly Laco contributed reporting.