Cuomo joins Netanyahu’s legal defense team against ICC warrants as he mulls 2025 NYC mayoral run

Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo joined Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s legal defense team this week, as the Jewish leader and his former defense chief Yoav Gallant face arrest warrants from the International Criminal Court (ICC) over their ongoing response to Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023, terrorist attack.

Cuomo, a three-term Democrat who resigned in 2021 amid harassment allegations, also railed against antisemitism at a recent dinner with leaders of New York’s Jewish community.

Cuomo condemned what he characterized as whitewashing Hamas kidnappings and murders in Israel, telling the National Committee for Furtherance of Jewish Education he is proud to join Netanyahu’s defense.

He condemned the “denial” that too many people and “institutions” have about the scourge of antisemitism.

Cuomo said one Jewish leader, Rabbi Zvi Kogan, who had been reported as “missing” in the United Arab Emirates was not so, and instead was kidnapped and murdered by Hamas. Cuomo suggested such incorrect characterizations should be considered antisemitic.

“This is the moment that is going to be in the history books. This is a pivotal moment and this is the moment when true friends stand shoulder to shoulder and fight for the state of Israel,” Cuomo said.

“I am proud to be on the legal defense team of the prime minister against the arrest warrant at the ICC – and I’m proud to stand against antisemitism.”

The ICC charged Netanyahu and Gallant with crimes against humanity and war crimes, setting off a global firestorm as signatories to the court’s jurisdiction found themselves at odds with non-party allies like the U.S.

In recognizing the ICC, member nations have a sworn duty to uphold its edicts. Netanyahu’s warrant therefore presented the swath of Western nations – including the entire European Union – with a predicament that placed them counter to the U.S. and Israel.

Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts told Britain’s GB News there would be “hell to pay for any international leader buying into this bulls—.” That nation’s leader, left-wing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, faces pressure from some members of his Labour Party who have cited an “obligation” to arrest Netanyahu, according to the outlet.

The Macron administration in France signaled Netanyahu will be treated as immune to the ICC because – while the French are signatories – Israel is not.

Separately, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot was asked if France would arrest Netanyahu, and responded that Paris is “very committed to international justice and will apply international law,” according to the Jerusalem Post.

The warrants caused bipartisan outrage on Capitol Hill as Sens. John Fetterman, D-Pa., Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Reps. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., and Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y., found rare agreement.

Graham told “Hannity” that he and Cotton seek to pass a law sanctioning any country aiding the ICC in arresting Netanyahu, while the other listed lawmakers all condemned the warrant.

Cuomo is also rumored to be considering a 2025 mayoral run in New York City – which is home to the largest Jewish community in the U.S.

During his remarks, he cited the 1.6 million Jews in the Big Apple and said Hamas is demonstrating in the streets with masks while Jewish people are afraid to wear yarmulkes or Stars of David in public.

“That cannot happen in the state of New York,” he said, adding a relevant law he signed as governor should be properly enforced.

In 2019, Cuomo approved antisemitic-hate-crimes legislation sponsored by state Sen. Todd Kaminsky, D-Long Beach, and launched a “No Hate In Our State” campaign soon after.

A Cuomo spokesman directed Fox News Digital to video of the governor’s speech and said in a statement the Democrat is proud to be part of a legal “dream team” for Netanyahu.

“As governor, Cuomo made fighting antisemitism and supporting Israel a top priority, passing landmark hate crime legislation, prioritizing security upgrades to religious institutions, creating a new hate crimes unit in the State Police and leading a state delegation to Israel when it was under attack,” he said.

The ideological potpourri of the U.S., Russia, Cuba, Turkey, Vatican City and Malaysia are some of the more major nations who do not recognize the ICC.

Major U.S. allies Canada, Mexico, Australia and the United Kingdom recognize the Holland-based bench.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Netanyahu administration for comment.