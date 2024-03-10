Dana Carvey impression shreds Biden changing tune on border

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account – free of charge. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

Comedian Dana Carvey recently pulled out a new impression of a bumbling President Biden flip-flopping on the border crisis with spot-on Biden-isms, a push-up challenge and nonsensical words.

Carvey delivered the impression during an episode of his podcast “Superfly” with fellow comedian David Spade, who tweeted a clip of the bit. The impression was two parts, beginning with Biden denying the crisis at the border shortly after he is elected, followed by the president recently acknowledging the crisis amid public outcry.

“I started with Biden, ’cause the border is all the rage now, everyone’s crazy for the border,” Carvey begins. “So I did Biden three years ago, he’s at a press conference, you know.”

Carvey says a member of the press asks the president how he’s going to handle the crisis at the border when Biden calmly responds, “First of all, let’s get our facts straight. There’s no crisis at the border. C’mon.”

Carvey continues: “And [the press goes], ‘How do you know, sir?’”

“Cause it says so on the piece of paper!” Carvey’s Biden replies as he holds up a sheet of paper. “Says it on the paper right there.”

“And then recently,” Carvey says, setting up the next part of the impression, “everyone wants to close the border. Everyone’s screaming and Biden’s up there, ‘I’ll close the border harder than anyone’s ever closed the border! ‘Cause I know how to close the border. C’mon Jack!’”

As the press, Carvey replies, “But last time …”

“Get your facts straight! I’ll beat the hell outta ya,” Carvey’s now-fiery Biden responds before going into exaggerated Biden-isms. “Whattaya dog pace pony shoulder? C’mon! Let’s do some push-ups! I’ll close the border like nobody’s ever closed the border – the border patrol – the border – can’t believe it’s not butter!”

Both Spade and a producer off-screen can be heard laughing as Carvey ends the bit.

Biden used his first term to end many of the border and immigration policies of former President Trump’s administration, actions Republicans argue have led to the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

A recent Monmouth poll showed Biden’s approval ratings slipping concerning his handling of immigration, while a recent Fox News poll shows that a majority of voters believe the situation at the southern border is at least a major problem, if not an emergency.