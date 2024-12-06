Daniel Penny to be tapped for Congressional Gold Medal by House GOP lawmaker

FIRST ON FOX: A House GOP lawmaker wants to award a U.S. Marine veteran, accused of killing a homeless man in what he argued was the defense of himself and others, with Congress’ highest civilian honor.

Rep. Eli Crane, R-Ariz., is planning to introduce a resolution to give Daniel Penny the Congressional Gold Medal, Fox News Digital was told on Friday.

“Daniel Penny’s actions exemplify what it means to stand against the grain to do right in a world that rewards moral cowardice,” said Crane, a retired Navy SEAL.

“Our system of ‘justice’ is fiercely corrupt, allowing degenerates to steamroll our laws and our sense of security, while punishing the righteous. Mr. Penny bravely stood in the gap to defy this corrupt system and protect his fellow Americans. I’m immensely proud to introduce this resolution to award him with the Congressional Gold Medal to recognize his heroism.”

Penny has been on trial for the death of 30-year-old Jordan Neely on a New York City subway in May 2023.

Witnesses said Neely, who had schizophrenia, told train passengers that “someone’s going to die today” and did not care if he himself died in a scene that was described as erratic.

Penny, 26, grabbed Neely in a chokehold from behind for about six minutes. He later died.

Penny’s defense lawyers have argued that his actions protected Penny and other passengers aboard the train. They also argued that it is not certain beyond a reasonable doubt that the chokehold killed Neely, who also had the synthetic drug K2 in his system at the time.

However, prosecutors have said Neely did not threaten anyone specifically and was not armed. They blamed Penny’s actions for recklessly causing the homeless man’s death, citing video that shows Penny continuing his chokehold even after Neely stopped moving.

The case has led to wider debates about the morality of vigilantism versus progressive cities’ criminal policies.

In the text of his resolution, Crane said Penny “protected women and children of the city of New York, New York, from violence on May 1, 2023.”

“Throughout President Biden’s term as President, local governments across various cities and States failed to adequately protect residents and their property from violent criminals,” reads the legislative text, previewed by Fox News Digital.

“Daniel Penny, with others, acted to save New York City subway riders from threatening behavior by restraining a criminal – who had 42 prior arrests and an active warrant – until the police came. The courageous actions taken in response to the threat to his community by Daniel Penny, a decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran, went beyond the civilian call of duty.”