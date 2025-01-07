Danish prime minister has blunt message for Trump: Greenland is not for sale

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen emphasized that Greenland is not for sale, as President-elect Trump has ramped up calls for the U.S. to acquire the island.

Frederiksen’s comments to a Danish TV station come as the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., paid a visit to Greenland on Tuesday. The trip is a personal one and Trump Jr. is not expected to meet with any government officials.

The Danish prime minister said in an interview that Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede “has been very, very clear – that there is a lot of support among the people of Greenland that Greenland is not for sale and will not be in the future either,” according to The Hill.

She reportedly told Danish television station TV 2 that Greenland will choose its own future and said, “We need to stay calm and stick to our principles,” while praising the U.S. as a key Danish ally.

In a Truth Social post on Monday, Trump said he was “hearing that the people of Greenland are ‘MAGA’.” The Republican attached a video that purportedly shows a Greenlander asking the U.S. to buy his country.

Trump’s son arrived Tuesday in Nuuk, the Arctic territory’s capital. He met with locals, visited cultural sites and shot video for a podcast. The president-elect posted a video showing a plane emblazoned with the word “TRUMP” landing in Nuuk.

“Don Jr. and my Reps landing in Greenland,” Trump wrote. “The reception has been great. They, and the Free World, need safety, security, strength, and PEACE! This is a deal that must happen. MAGA. MAKE GREENLAND GREAT AGAIN!”

Trump also spoke with locals over speakerphone in video that supporters shared online.

A source familiar told Fox News Digital on Monday that Trump Jr. is “popping in for a quick day-long trip to shoot some fun video content for podcasting. He will not be meeting with any government officials or political figures.”

Trump has previously flirted with the idea of buying the territory from Denmark, claiming it is of vital national security interest to the United States.

At a press conference at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday afternoon, the president-elect again said, “Denmark should give it up.”