Dave Portnoy mocks George Clooney for waiting 3 weeks after fundraiser to acknowledge Biden is a ‘vegetable’

Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports, mocked actor George Clooney for waiting until three weeks after his star-studded fundraiser in which he raised millions of dollars for President Biden to acknowledge he’s “a vegetable.”

“George Clooney, what a f—— hero this guy is, huh? Comes forward today — now, this guy threw a fundraiser, raised tens of millions, co-chair for Biden, three weeks ago. Today comes out, he’s like, ‘Guess what? The guy you saw in the debate, that vegetable, that’s f—— Biden, he’s a vegetable. He was a vegetable three weeks ago.’ Acting like he’s doing some heroic thing.”

Clooney called on Biden to leave the 2024 race in a New York Times guest essay on Wednesday, writing, “It’s devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I was with three weeks ago at the fund-raiser was not the Joe ‘big F-ing deal’ Biden of 2010. He wasn’t even the Joe Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all witnessed at the debate.”

He added that “party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn’t see what we just saw” in the debate. “We’re all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we’ve opted to ignore every warning sign.”

The actor joined a growing list of Hollywood elites and megadonors who’ve turned on Biden following the debate, where his halting, frail and at-times confused performance alarmed supporters. Members of Biden’s party, political allies and liberal media figures have also pressured the president to drop out of the race, warning he cannot beat former President Trump.

“So what, George? If [Biden] didn’t do the debate… and wasn’t a vegetable, you were just going to keep your mouth shut?” Portnoy continued. “And by the way, if you just found out Biden was a vegetable, where have you been for two years? Everyone knows he’s a vegetable.”

Portnoy claimed Biden can’t “get on and off a stage without getting lost, he talks about dead people like he had lunch with them yesterday. He can’t f—— ride his bike without falling down. He can’t get up and down f—— Air Force One without taking a tumble. No s— he’s a vegetable. He’s been a vegetable for two f—— years. Democrats don’t care.”

He continued, “If I know he’s a vegetable, if Miss Peaches knows he’s a vegetable [referring to his dog] if Clooney knows he’s a vegetable, if the Obamas know he’s a vegetable, if everyone in the world knows Joe Biden is a f—— vegetable, why did he do that debate? Because Democrats wanted to show the world that they have no choice but to f—— whack him,” claiming Democrats want to replace him with Gov. Gavin Newsom, whom he referred to as the “good-looking guy from California.”

Newsom has said that he completely supports Biden and would not run against Vice President Kamala Harris if she replaced him at the top of the ticket.

“It’s all dirty politics,” Portnoy said.

He said Democrats “were fine” for the last two years “putting a vegetable in our face. They’re fine with doing a fundraiser three weeks ago for a vegetable. So f— it, let’s just have Trump run versus a head of lettuce. Honestly? The votes will probably be the same.”

He said that people who voted for Biden didn’t actually like the president but rather hate Trump.

“So f— all these games and stuff. Everyone knows Biden’s a vegetable. So let’s just do the ballot,” he joked. “Trump on one side, head of lettuce on the other.”

He added that he wanted to be spared Clooney’s op-ed “like ‘Oh my God, Biden’s a vegetable. We can’t.’ – you f—— Democrats have known for two years that this guy’s a vegetable, and you keep propping up the vegetable and putting the head of lettuce in our faces.”

He accused Democrats of wanting to choose their own candidate rather than having a “free f—— election of other candidates, so you had Biden go win it, and now the Democratic Party is trying to say who comes next. It’s a game.”

He concluded, “They knew he was a head of lettuce. Everybody with a brain knew that.”

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Portnoy and Clooney, but did not hear back.