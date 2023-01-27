David DePape breaking into Pelosi home captured on US Capitol Police surveillance footage

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) surveillance footage captured the moment when David DePape, 42, allegedly entered the Pelosi family’s San Francisco home to attack the former House speaker’s husband, Paul Peelosi.

Fox News Digital obtained USCP surveillance footage released by California Judge Stephen Murphy on Friday that shows DePape allegedly going into former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home to attack Paul Pelosi.

The footage shows DePape scoping out the glass door he allegedly broke to get into the home before disappearing and coming back with two bags, pulling an object out of the smaller bag and moving it into the larger bag.

DePape then appears to retrieve a hammer and use it to break through the glass door to gain entry into the Pelosis’ home.

DePape appeared to be wearing a sweatshirt, shorts, and running shoes when entering the home through a glass door, as the indictment read.

The Oct. 28, 2022, attack sent Paul Pelosi, 82, to the hospital for emergency surgery on a skull fracture.

One portion of the released police footage shows police knocking on the door of Pelosi’s home, before the door opens to reveal Paul Pelosi and suspect David DePape.

“What’s going on man?” an officer asks.

“Everything is good,” DePape responds as he and Pelosi each have one hand on a hammer, with DePape also placing a hand on Pelosi’s wrist. Pelosi appears to be holding an object in his other hand.

“Drop the hammer!” the officer then says.

“Umm, nope,” DePape then responds, before wrestling the hammer away from Pelosi and swinging it at him.

“Oh, s—!” one of the officers says as police burst into the home and apprehend DePape.

David DePape, Paul Pelosi’s accused attacker, has pleaded not guilty to all state charges in the case, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and elder abuse. He also has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of assaulting an immediate family member of a federal official and attempted kidnapping of a federal officer for the alleged home invasion.

Murphy ruled the district attorney’s office must make the materials public, denying prosecutors’ request to keep it secret. The released material will include police bodycam footage of the attack, 911 audio calls and U.S. Capitol Police surveillance video.

In addition to the footage, the California court also ordered investigative materials to be released, including San Francisco Police Department interviews with David DePape, the alleged assailant.

Multiple news organizations, including Fox News, made a motion seeking the release of footage from the Oct. 28 attack, but the San Francisco District Attorney’s office had refused to do so.

The district attorney’s office claimed making the footage public would amplify the spread of misinformation around the attack.

News organizations argued releasing the footage was in the public interest and would enable the media to debunk false information spreading on the internet about the attack.

Judge Murphy sided with the media, declaring that there was no reason to keep the footage secret after it was aired by the prosecution at last month’s hearing, Thomas Burke, an attorney representing news agencies in the matter, told The Associated Press.

DePape pleaded not guilty last month to six charges, including attempted murder. Police have said DePape told them there was “evil in Washington” and he wanted to harm Nancy Pelosi because she was second in line to the presidency. His case is pending.

Fox News Digital’s Greg Norman and Chris Pandolfo contributed reporting.