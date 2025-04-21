David Hogg donates $100K to DCCC after plan to primary ‘ineffective’ Democrats ignited civil war in party

Democratic National Committee (DNC) Vice Chair David Hogg recently gave $100,000 to the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) shortly after his plans to shake up the Democratic Party with new leadership angered party insiders.

The news, which was first reported by Politico and Axios, was confirmed by Hogg in an X post on Friday, where he asserted that he wasn’t “playing nice” by handing the six-figure donation over to the DCCC.

“This is not me playing nice. It is demonstrating my commitment to winning back the house and making Hakeem Jeffries the Speaker, which is an absolute imperative,” Hogg wrote in the post.

“But we need a better democratic party and need to get rid of the democrats in safe seats who do not understand what is at stake right now, who are asleep at the wheel, not meeting the moment, and are a liability now and to the future of our party.”

The 25-year-old activist added that the path forward “requires us to do both things.”

“We absolutely cannot wait for people to retire at their own leisure or to let them sit there and do nothing while the country is burning,” Hogg concluded.

Hogg originally announced that his organization, Leaders We Deserve, planned to dedicate $20 million to electing younger primary candidates against older incumbents. The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting survivor predicted that “some incumbents will rise to the challenge and emerge stronger” due to the initiative.

“Others will demonstrate why they should be replaced,” he said. “Either way, we all win. Especially when we are not challenging frontline Democratic incumbents — we all want the House back.”

The initiative was blasted by veteran strategist James Carville, who called the plan “the most insane thing” he’d ever heard.

“He is an officer of the Democratic National Committee… And so he has a fiduciary duty to the Democratic Party, and he’s going to raise $20 million and primary Democrats?” Carville questioned.

“Does he really think the problem that we‘re facing in the United States today is because we got 65-year-old Democrats in office? Why don’t you take on a Republican? That‘s your job,” he continued.

