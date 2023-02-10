DC police arrest man accused of assaulting Minnesota Democrat Rep. Angie Craig

Police in Washington, D.C. arrested a man accused of assaulting Rep. Angie Craig, D-Minn., on Thursday morning inside an elevator.

The Metropolitan Police Department said that 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin was arrested and charged with simple assault on Thursday. Chief of Staff Nick Coe said in a statement Thursday morning that Craig was assaulted at her Washington, D.C. residence.

“This morning around 7:15 a.m., Rep. Craig was assaulted in the elevator of her apartment building in Washington, D.C.,” Coe said. “Rep. Craig defended herself from the attacker and suffered bruising, but is otherwise physically okay.”

Coe added that there’s “no evidence that the incident was politically motivated.”

“Rep. Craig is grateful to the DC Metropolitan Police Department for their quick response and asks for privacy at this time,” he said.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.