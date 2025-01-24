Defense Department pauses all social media posts pending review by incoming secretary

The Department of Defense (DOD) has ordered an immediate worldwide pause to its social media pages and is pausing all posts on all social media platforms, unless the posts have to do with U.S. military operations and deployments to protect the southern border, Fox News has learned.

The order came with President Donald Trump’s approval from the White House and will remain in place until his pick for defense secretary is confirmed and directs otherwise, two senior U.S. defense officials told Fox News.

The temporary pause is expected to last a matter of days, while guidance is given to every uniformed and civilian public affairs officer responsible for social media websites.

All social media posts should reflect an emphasis solely on “warfighting and lethality,” sources said.

A senior defense official said the new administration wants to ensure that “all communications are aligned” with its goals. The pause only applies to social media posts. Press releases will still be emailed to reporters and posted on DOD websites, sources said.

Civilian and military public affairs officers worldwide will soon receive internal guidance on all posts and social media outreach for military recruiting, posts from DOD schools and posts from combatant commands on ongoing military operations.

Social media accounts will not be shut down, and past content won’t be erased, but no new posts will be permitted until the future defense secretary, once confirmed, directs otherwise, a senior U.S. defense official explained to Fox News.

“The Department of Defense is reviewing its social media programming to make sure it aligns with President Trump’s priorities on readiness, lethality and warfighting,” a senior U.S. defense official told Fox News in a statement. “This pause does not apply for content and imagery relative to the DOD’s current border security operations announced yesterday by Acting Secretary of Defense Robert G. Salesses.”

Under previous administrations, including the Biden administration, the military had been criticized for social media posts focusing on what critics called “woke” priorities.

The U.S. Army in 2021 released an animated recruitment ad telling the story of an Army corporal with two moms as part of a recruitment campaign, “The Calling,” which depicted the diverse stories of five different service members.

“It begins in California with a little girl raised by two moms,” the narrator, Cpl. Emma Malonelord, said in the video. “Although I had a fairly typical childhood, took ballet, played violin, I also marched for equality. I like to think I’ve been defending freedom from an early age.”

Critics quickly expressed concern about the ad undermining confidence in the strength of the U.S. military, Fox News Digital reported at the time. Many social media users posted side-by-side comparisons to ads released by other nations’ militaries.

“We are so doomed,” Media Research Center’s Dan Gainor wrote at the time alongside the edited clip.

“Russians are building a military focused on killing people and breaking things. We’re apparently building a military focused on being capable of explaining microaggressions and critical race theory to Afghan Tribesmen,” John Hawkins concurred at the time.

At the start of Pride Month in 2022, the United States Space Force posted on X, highlighting Maj. Gen. Leah Lauderback’s comments on the “QueerSpace” podcast.

“Maj. Gen. Leah Lauderback spoke on how the LIT is working to change policy, change minds, and create opportunities for LGBTQ+ members of the military,” the post stated.

On the same day, the official U.S. Marines account on X shared an illustration of a Marine helmet with rainbow-colored bullets.

“Throughout June, the USMC takes #Pride in recognizing and honoring the contributions of our LGBTQ service members,” the military branch wrote. “We remain committed to fostering an environment free from discrimination, and defend the values of treating all equally, with dignity and respect.”

In June 2023, the U.S. Air Force posted an illustration to X during Pride Month, featuring a service member saluting in front of the rainbow flag.

The post received nearly 6,000 comments.

“As an Air Force vet, I am embarrassed by this,” one critic wrote. “How [far] we have fallen as a proud nation. This bulls— needs to end.”

“Pentagon and today’s Joint Chiefs are a national embarrassment and are destroying military readiness,” another wrote. “Disgraceful.”

The U.S. State Department recently adopted a “one flag policy” order from the Trump administration, which permits only the American flag to be flown at U.S. buildings at home and abroad, with two notable exceptions, the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action emblem and the Wrongful Detainees Flag.

Trump also ordered all diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) government offices to close. All DEI federal workers were placed on paid administrative leave.

