Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin released from hospital after 2 weeks, will work remotely ‘for a period of time’

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from the hospital following complications from a prostate cancer surgery.

According to the Pentagon, Austin continues to recover well and, on the advice of doctors, was released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday.

“The Secretary will recuperate and perform his duties remotely for a period of time before returning full-time to the Pentagon. He has full access to required secure communications capabilities,” the statement read.

Dr. John Maddox, Trauma Medical Director, and Dr. Gregory Chesnut, Director of the Center for Prostate Disease Research at the Murtha Cancer Center, of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, released a statement providing an update on his medical condition and treatment.

DEFENSE SEC. LLOYD AUSTIN IN ‘GOOD CONDITION’ AS HOSPITALIZATION APPROACHES TWO-WEEK MARK: PENTAGON OFFICIALS

“Secretary Austin progressed well throughout his stay and his strength is rebounding,” the doctors said. “He underwent a series of medical tests and evaluations and received non-surgical care during his stay to address his medical needs, to include resolving some lingering leg pains.”

According to Maddox and Chesnut, Austin is expected to make a full recovery. He was discharged to his home but has planned physical therapy and had scheduled a follow-up appointment, the statement said.

DEFENSE SECRETARY LLOYD AUSTIN DIAGNOSED WITH PROSTATE CANCER

“Secretary Austin’s prostate cancer was treated early and effectively, and his prognosis is excellent. He has no planned further treatment for his cancer other than regular post-prostatectomy surveillance,” the doctors continued.

They added: “Prostate cancer is the most common cause of cancer among American men, and it impacts 1 in every 8 men — and 1 in every 6 African American men — during their lifetime. Early detection and treatment can result in an expected near-100% survival rate when treated with appropriate individualized care plans.”

And, “Early screening is important for detection and treatment of prostate cancer and people should talk to their doctors to see what screening is appropriate for them.”

The Pentagon publicly revealed on Jan. 5 that Austin had been in the hospital since Jan. 1 due to complications from “elective surgery.”

The American public and the media as well as senior members of the White House and top officials in the Pentagon were not unaware Austin was in the hospital, prompting concerns about transparency.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The non-disclosure prompted a flurry of bipartisan concern from Democrats and Republicans.

Despite the apparent lack of communication, President Biden told a group of reporters outside Allentown, Pennsylvania on Friday that he has confidence in Austin as he resumes his duties as Defense Secretary.

“I do,” President Biden answered, when asked about whether he trusted the Pentagon chief’s leadership.

Fox News’ Liz Friden and Sarah Rumpf-Whitten contributed to this report.