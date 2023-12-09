Defiant Hunter Biden says Republican ‘motherf—ers’ are ‘trying to kill me’

Hunter Biden held nothing back during a recent podcast appearance, blasting his critics as “motherf—ers,” and casting himself as a victim while claiming Republicans were trying to kill him in order to destroy his dad’s presidency.

The podcast episode of Moby Pod was published Friday, and was recorded in Hunter’s art studio in San Francisco. The more than an hour-long discussion eventually turned to Biden’s recovery from drug addiction and how he openly shared details of his struggles in his memoir, “Beautiful Things.”

Podcast co-host Lindsay Hicks told Biden there was “real beauty” in how “vulnerable” he was in the memoir by sharing many intimate details of his addiction. She noted that others may read it and feel that they don’t have to be ashamed of their secrets.

WATCH: BIDEN IGNORES REPORTERS WHEN PRESSED ON HUNTER’S NEW INDICTMENT

“That’s the one thing — one of the reasons why I’m going to survive this — and I’m going to survive it clean and sober — is because I am not going to let these motherf—-ers use me as just another example of why people in recovery are never going to be okay, never to be trusted, they’re all degenerates. I’m just not going to let that happen. I’m just not going to let it happen,” Biden said.

He went on to agree with the hosts’ opinion that people targeting Hunter, specifically Republicans, were addicted to inflicting their own hurt on other people.

“I absolutely am positive of that. If you can’t look at some of these people like Marjorie Taylor Greene or Paul Gosar and see someone that have been bullied, that are just absolutely suffering— They’re suffering people. And that doesn’t excuse the things that they have done to others and to me, but you see people that are in anguish. They’re not healthy people,” Biden said.

FROM SEX CLUBS TO STRIPPERS: HERE ARE THE 5 MOST SALACIOUS DETAILS FROM THE HUNTER BIDEN INDICTMENT

He claimed that those going after him were trying to end his life with the ultimate goal of hurting his father, President Biden.

“They are trying to destroy a presidency. And so, it’s not about me. In their most base way, what they’re trying to do is they’re trying to kill me, knowing that it will be a pain greater than my father could be able to handle. And so, therefore, destroying a presidency in that way,” he said.

“These people are just sad, very, very sick people, that have most likely just faced traumas in their lives that they have decided they’re going to turn into an evil that they decided they’re going to inflict on the rest of the world,” he added.

HUNTER’S EX-BUSINESS ASSOCIATE BLASTS BIDEN’S NEW CLAIM ABOUT SON’S BUSINESS DEALINGS: ‘COMPLETELY MALARKEY’

Biden went on to blame former President Donald Trump for the “underlying sickness” facing the country, claiming he “gave voice” to feelings of rage, and making it okay to express that.

He later dismissed the idea of the “Biden Crime Family,” arguing that any claims of corruption within his family were refuted by the decades his family had been in the public light.

“Think about this, okay? My dad has been a senator since I was two years old. He has released decades-worth of his tax returns. He has lived in the public light. We have lived in the public light. We have gone through four presidential campaigns. My entire life has been before the public. It took until, oh, low and behold, Donald Trump figured out that somehow this is a criminal enterprise,” he joked.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Biden was indicted Thursday in California on nine federal charges related to allegedly failing to pay taxes over a period of four years.