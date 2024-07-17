Delegates seen wearing ear bandages at Republican convention in solidarity with Trump

Several delegates at the Republican National Convention (RNC), including Arizona’s Stacey Goodman and Joe Neglia, were spotted donning ear bandages that mirrored the one being worn by former President Trump after he was wounded during an assassination attempt at his Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

“Yesterday when he came in, and there was that eruption of love in the room, I thought, ‘what can I do to honor the truth? What can I possibly do?'” Neglia told Fox News Digital. “And then I saw the bandage and I thought, I can do that. So, I put it on simply to honor Trump and to express sympathy with him and unity with him.”

Neglia said he made the bandages en route to Milwaukee, where the convention is taking place this week. Trump has been wearing a bandage on his right ear where the bullet shot by Thomas Matthew Crooks’ pierced through his skin.

“There’s a male version and a female version because there are only two genders!” Neglia said. Other attendees were spotted sporting the look, too.

Trump received a warm welcome, again, from delegates at the RNC on Tuesday night, where lawmakers, activists, and everyday Americans spoke about immigration, crime, and the fentanyl crisis – fitting the night’s theme of “Make America Safe Again.” This time, Trump arrived alongside his newly picked running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, where they took seats in Trump’s family box.

Trump arrived on Day 2 of the convention just in time to hear Sen. Ted Cruz, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio, former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson and his daughter-in-law Lara Trump, among others.

He also heard from former UN ambassador Nikki Haley – his final rival to drop out of the race – and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who had also challenged Trump for the Republican nomination. Both have now endorsed the former president, as the Republican Party becomes more unified behind their standard-bearer.

Republicans enthusiastically rallied behind Trump, with many thanking God for protecting Trump from narrowly surviving an assassination attempt over the weekend. The lawmakers also slammed President Biden’s “soft-on-crime policies,” and for the crisis at the southern border – two key issues central to the Republican platform.

“He has inspired a movement,” Rubio said in his speech.

Trump is not scheduled to speak until Thursday, the final night of the convention, where he will formally accept the Republican Party’s nomination for president.