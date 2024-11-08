Dem governor issues stark warning to Trump: ‘You come for my people, you come through me’

Democrat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a stark warning to President-elect Trump following his landmark victory, promising that if anyone tries to “come for my people,” they will have to “come through me.”

“People have often said that I’m a happy warrior, and I’ve always taken seriously my role as a happy warrior on behalf of this state,” Pritzker said in a news conference Thursday. “Even today, when I’m struggling with many of the difficult questions this election poses, my optimism for the future remains undiminished.”

“To anyone who intends to come take away the freedom and opportunity and dignity of Illinoisans: I would remind you that a happy warrior is still a warrior,” he said. “You come for my people, you come through me.”

Pritzker’s words of warning came after he promised to protect residents from Trump’s “backward” agenda.

“Over the years ahead, we’ll do more than just protect against possible reversion to an agenda that threatens to take us backwards,” he said. “We will continue to advance a positive, productive and inclusive agenda of our own.”

“Despite his threats to health care coverage and educational opportunity and a fair minimum wage, Illinois will continue to invest in the well-being and prosperity of all our people.”

Illinois has maintained some of the strongest abortion protection laws under Pritzker, launching the Midwest state to become a safe haven for women seeking abortions.

