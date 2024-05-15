Dem newcomer aims for history with primary win over wealthy controversial congressman

Join Fox News for access to this content You have reached your maximum number of articles. Log in or create an account FREE of charge to continue reading. Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News’ Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided. Having trouble? Click here.

A Maryland Democrat new to the national political stage has won her state’s Senate primary against a wealthy controversial congressman who spent millions of his own money on the race.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, who could be the first Black woman from Maryland ever elected to the U.S. Senate, topped Rep. David Trone in a race called by The Associated Press.

She will now face former Republican Gov. Larry Hogan in what could end up being a race that’s more competitive than expected considering Maryland’s heavy Democratic leanings and Hogan’s popularity in the state.

RACIAL SLUR, ALLEGED THREAT TO ‘EXECUTE’ MAN: WATCH MOST OUTRAGEOUS MOMENTS FROM THIS DEM SENATE CANDIDATE

Trone spent about $60 million of his own money to defeat Alsobrooks, but a number of controversies and the latter’s popularity among state party figures appeared too much for him to overcome.

Alsobrooks was first elected as state’s attorney of Prince Georges County in 2010, where she served until being elected as country executive in 2018. She had never before run for federal office.

Democrats are hoping Black voters will rally around Alsobrooks’ potentially historic candidacy and that it will overcome Hogan’s popularity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Democrats have a one-seat majority in the Senate, a narrow majority threatened by the number of seats being contested in states where Republicans are expected to perform well.

Election analysts rate the Maryland Senate race as “likely” Democrat.

Get the latest updates from the 2024 campaign trail, exclusive interviews and more at our Fox News Digital election hub.