Dem NJ gubernatorial candidate cops to faking playlist to feature Bruce Springsteen

Democratic New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Rep. Josh Gottheimer admitted to manufacturing a Spotify Wrapped playlist in what he said was a “fun holiday tweet” that prominently featured New Jersey native Bruce Springsteen.

“No surprises here…Fun fact: My first ever concert was at Meadowlands to see The Boss!” Gottheimer posted to X on Dec. 6, showcasing what appeared to be a Spotify screenshot of the songs he listened to most frequently in 2024.

Music streaming platform Spotify releases yearly “wrapped” playlists each December that show a user’s top songs that year, which are then frequently shared by users, including politicians and celebrities.

The top five songs on Gottheimer’s list were all Springsteen hits, including “Thunder Road,” “Because the Night,” “Glory Days,” “Badlands” and “The Rising.” Springsteen has found national acclaim across his decades in the music industry, while in his home state of New Jersey, he is considered a local legend with widespread popularity.

Following Gottheimer’s post, speculation grew that the Spotify list appeared doctored or manufactured, with New Jersey Monitor first questioning on Monday if the screenshot was authentic.

NJ.com reported on Tuesday that there were discrepancies with the font and spacing of Gottheimer’s screenshot compared to organic Spotify Wrapped playlists.

Gottheimer admitted this week that ​​the screenshot he published to X was manufactured, while maintaining he is a Springsteen fan.

“This would be my Spotify Wrapped if I didn’t share my account with my 12 and 15-year-old kids,” Gottheimer said in a statement to NJ.com. “While it’s Springsteen all day for me — don’t get me wrong, I still love listening to Taylor Swift!”

Gottheimer added on X that the original post was simply a “fun holiday tweet” and that his love of “The Boss” should never be called into question.

“To paraphrase the Boss: I wasn’t here for business baby, I was only here for fun. So just relax. This was a fun holiday tweet. It’s a joke to question my Springsteen creds, just ask my dog named Rosalita!” he posted to X Wednesday morning. “Let’s get back to what people do care about—lower taxes, lower costs!”

History shows that the Garden State’s governors have frequently also been Springsteen fans.

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, who is term limited and not running in the state’s 2025 election, declared Sept. 23, 2023 “Bruce Springsteen Day” and reportedly mulled naming a rest stop after the rocker – and other notable NJ natives – but Springsteen “respectfully declined” the offer.

Former Republican Gov. Chris Christie has a well-documented love of Springsteen’s music, including attending over 100 concerts and having a tribute band play at his inauguration, NJ.com reported. While former Democratic Gov. Jon Corzine, when he served in the Senate, co-sponsored a resolution congratulating Springsteen on the 30th anniversary of the album “Born to Run” back in 2005.

The New Jersey gubernatorial election will be held on Nov. 4, 2025. At least 10 candidates across both parties have thrown their hats in the ring, including former Republican gubernatorial nominee Jack Ciattarelli and Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill, who recently garnered headlines for misidentifying the type of bomber aircraft her grandfather flew in World War II when announcing her run for the office.