Dem Rep. Nadler steps down from top spot on Judiciary Committee, endorses Raskin

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., has bowed out of the race for ranking member on the high profile House Judiciary Committee, according to a Dear Colleague letter he sent Wednesday.

Nadler’s decision opens a pathway for Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., to take over as the top Democrat on the committee. Raskin had launched a bid to challenge Nadler.

“As our country faces the return of Donald Trump, and the renewed threats to our democracy and our way of life that he represents, I am very confident that Jamie would ably lead the Judiciary Committee as we confront this growing danger,” Nadler wrote, endorsing Raskin to succeed him.

HOUSE ETHICS COMMITTEE TO MEET WITH VOTE ON RELEASING GAETZ REPORT LOOMING

“Although I will not be Ranking Member, I will still be an active member of the Committee, and I am eager to work alongside its new leadership in the battle to protect our most vulnerable communities and our most precious democratic ideals,” the 17-term New York Democrat added.

Nadler steps aside as several younger House Democrats have ambitions to unseat older, but established, party leaders in the next Congress.

DEM REP. NADLER PICTURED WITH HEAD DOWN, EYES CLOSED DURING TESTIMONY FROM OTHERS OF MIGRANT CRIME VICTIMS

Rep. Raúl Grijalva, D-Ariz., earlier this week withdrew from the race for the top Democratic spot on the Natural Resources Committee after Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., announced his bid. A handful of lawmakers are also challenging Agriculture Committee ranking member Rep. David Scott, D-Ga., for his job, Politico reported.

Nadler’s ` did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

NY DEM CALLS ON ‘CEASEFIRE NOW CAMP’ TO DEMAND PEOPLE STOP TEARING DOWN ISRAELI HOSTAGE POSTERS

Raskin thanked Nadler for his endorsement in a post on X.

“Jerry Nadler is an extraordinary lawyer, patriot and public servant. His dogged defense of civil rights and civil liberties is a great inspiration to our people. I am honored and humbled to have his support in the battles ahead,” the Maryland Democrat wrote.

His presumptive elevation to the Judiciary Committee creates an opening for the ranking member position on the House Oversight Committee. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., has voiced interest in that role, among others.

“I’m having a lot of conversations with my colleagues,” Ocasio-Cortez told reporters Wednesday. “It’s incredibly important that we prepare ourselves fully for an incoming Trump administration as well as fighting for everyday working Americans.”