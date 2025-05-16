Dem says it’s ‘obvious now to me’ that Biden ‘was not in a condition to run for reelection’

Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., has noted that it is now “obvious” to him that then-President Joe Biden “was not in a condition to run for re-election.”

“To rebuild trust, Democrats must be honest. In light of the facts that have come out, Joe Biden should not have run for reelection, and we should have had an open primary,” Khanna said in an X post when sharing the link to his appearance on Fox News Channel’s “The Story.”

“In my limited public interactions with the President, he appeared coherent. It is obvious now to me, based on @jaketapper and others reporting, that he was not in a condition to run for reelection, and he should have made the decision not to. We must be honest with people about our party’s mistake,” Khanna added in another post.

DEM SENATOR SAYS ‘NO DOUBT’ BIDEN DECLINED COGNITIVELY DURING PRESIDENCY

During his appearance on “The Story,” Khanna said that the Democratic Party should admit to making a “mistake” and should have more strongly called for Biden not to seek re-election.

Fox News Channel’s Martha MacCallum confronted Khanna with multiple clips of his own comments about Biden, such as when Khanna described him as “fully coherent” in 2024.

After several clips of Khanna aired, MacCallum asked the congressman whether he was being truthful in his past comments about Biden.

JAKE TAPPER’S PAST COVERAGE OF BIDEN’S COGNITIVE DECLINE UNDER SCRUTINY AHEAD OF HIS NEW BOOK

“I was,” Khanna said, but he also admitted that he did not “have the full picture.”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Office of Joe and Jill Biden but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

JOE AND JILL BIDEN FIRE BACK ON ‘THE VIEW’ AGAINST ACCUSATIONS OF HEALTH COVER-UP, CALL STORIES ‘WRONG’

During an appearance on “The View” earlier this month, the former president pushed back against the notion that he suffered significant cognitive decline during his last year in office.