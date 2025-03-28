Dem Sen. Mark Kelly fires back after Musk stands by ‘traitor’ accusation

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., fired back after Elon Musk unflinchingly stood behind the decision to label the lawmaker a “traitor.”

Musk made the accusation earlier this month when replying to a post in which the senator, who is also a Navy veteran and retired astronaut, argued that it is important for the U.S. to “stand with Ukraine.”

When Fox News’ Bret Baier asked Musk why he leveled the accusation, Musk indicated that Americans should care about U.S. interests over those of another nation, adding, “if they don’t, they’re a traitor.”

“But he’s a decorated veteran, a former astronaut, a sitting U.S. senator,” Baier pressed.

Musk said that does not mean it is “OK” for Kelly to place the interests of another nation over the U.S.

Kelly fired back during an appearance on CNN.

“My entire life has been about serving this country,” he declared, asserting that he always supports America’s best interests and “standing with our allies and standing up for democracy is in the best interests of the United States.”

Kelly added that he would categorize Musk as being “much closer to Russia.”

Earlier this month, after Musk called him a “traitor,” the senator announced that he would get rid of his Tesla electric vehicle, saying he did not want to drive a “car built and designed by an a–hole.”

“I bought a Tesla because it was fast like a rocket ship. But now every time I drive it, I feel like a rolling billboard for a man dismantling our government and hurting people. So Tesla, you’re fired! New ride coming soon,” he tweeted.

He later announced that his “new ride” is a Chevrolet Tahoe SUV.