Dem senator quizzes Noem on how she will work with Homan: ‘Who is in charge?’

Kristi Noem, President-elect Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Homeland Security, was questioned Friday about how she would work with “border czar” Tom Homan and who is in charge of securing the U.S. border.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., asked Noem at her Senate confirmation hearing who is “going to be in charge of the border,” saying he was uncertain about how her role relates to Homan’s.

“Well, the president will be in charge of the border. It’s a national security issue. And the president is in charge of this country and has made a promise to the American people, and we will fulfill his agenda,” Noem replied.

TRUMP DHS PICK NOEM PLEDGES TO END CONTROVERSIAL APP USED BY MIGRANTS ON ‘DAY ONE’

Kim said it was a “good answer” but sought clarification, asking what the division is between her and Homan.

“I’m trying to get a better sense of who is in charge,” he said.

Noem called Homan “an incredible human being.”

NOEM BOASTS OUTPOURING OF POLICE, BORDER UNION SUPPORT FOR DHS CHIEF

“He is an adviser to the president, the border czar. I obviously will be, if nominated and confirmed, and put into the position of being the Department of Homeland Security secretary and responsible for the authorities that we have in the actions that we take,” she said.

Kim pushed back by quoting remarks by Homan saying he would be making decisions on border security and deportations.

“So, I just raise that as a concern of mine, because not only is that about the function of our executive branch, but also the capabilities of this committee to be able to properly do our constitutional duties for oversight, the ability for us to be able to have that conversation, we can talk to you, engage with you,” he said.

“If he is going to be making decisions, then he should come before this committee as well.”

Noem responded by saying that she and Homan “work very well together and talk and communicate all the time. And we’ll be working together on a daily basis when we’re in our positions under the new administration. And I would say there’s no authority being planned to be taken away from the department or myself if I’m in the role.”