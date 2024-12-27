Dem senator reveals how she narrowly won key state that Trump flipped: ‘Be practical to find results’

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., who just won re-election narrowly in a state that also went to President-elect Trump, is advocating for Democrats to make Nevada the first in the nation primary in the 2028 presidential election.

“We are so proud to look like the rest of the nation. We’re the most – one of the most ethnically diverse states,” she said in an interview with Fox News Digital.

In a memo earlier this month, Nevada’s Democratic Party also made the argument that the state should go first in the next presidential race.

“If Democrats want to win back working class voters and rebuild our broad coalition of voters of color, we should elevate the most working class and most diverse battleground state in the nation to be the first presidential preference primary for the 2028 cycle,” wrote state party Chair Daniele Monroe-Moreno, reported the Nevada Independent.

Rosen listed some of the attributes Nevada’s residents have that make it a great place for Democrats to start. “We have one of the fastest growing Asian-American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander populations in the nation. We have a really robust and engaged Black community,” she explained. “We are a strong union state – heavy labor state. We have tourism. We can talk about tourism – top economic driver in every state in this nation.”

“What I would hope is that anyone who wants to be the leader of the Democratic Party… if they come to Nevada, they can hear from a diverse group of businesses, of individuals – with about 200,000 veterans,” the senator said.

“Come hear from our small businesses, our veterans, our seniors, all of the different groups. You’ll be able to hear what people are worried about again and what they hope for,” she added.

The Democratic senator’s angling for Nevada to have the first primary in 2028 comes as Democrats prepare to select a new party leader. Democratic National Committee (DNC) Chairman Jaime Harrison announced his intention to step down following the 2024 election. A number of Democrats have already announced their bids to be the next leader.

The campaign for Nevada to be the first primary also comes after a decision to make South Carolina’s primary first in the 2024 election caused significant pushback, particularly from New Hampshire, which had previously held the title of the first-in-the-nation Democratic primary.

Rosen also reflected on her narrow electoral win against Republican candidate Sam Brown and running ahead of Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

“Nevada races are always tight,” she prefaced.

According to the Democrat, “I will tell you that my motto really is: Agree where you can. Fight where you must. Be practical to find results.”

Rosen emphasized her bipartisan efforts during her campaign, pointing to several groups that had ranked her among the most bipartisan members of Congress and the Senate.

“I’ve been able to deliver for Nevada, making me one of the most bipartisan, effective and independent senators, always putting Nevada first,” she said.

Her advice for Democrats across the country, including those running in competitive races in 2026, is “be present. Be engaged. Listen to people. Find out what they’re worried about. Find out what they hope for. Be practical and do those things. Be practical and find the places where you can agree.”