Dem senator ripped for invoking Hegseth’s young daughter in ‘despicable’ confirmation hearing exchange

Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., invoked secretary of Defense nominee Pete Hegseth’s daughter during a heated hearing, prompting pushback from conservatives on social media who argued that the comments crossed a line.

“So you think you are completely cleared because you committed no crime?” the former vice presidential candidate said to Hegseth during his Senate confirmation hearing on Tuesday.

“That’s your definition of cleared. You had just fathered a child two months before by a woman that was not your wife. I am shocked that you would stand here and say you’re completely cleared. Can you so casually cheat on a second wife and cheat on the mother of a child who had been born two months before? And you tell us you are completely cleared? How is that completely cleared?”

Kaine was commenting on Hegseth’s behavior in earlier marriages, including an October 2017 incident in Monterey, California, in which Hegseth was accused of sexual assault. Hegseth, a former Fox News host, was later cleared of wrongdoing following an investigation, and has since described the incident as consensual. “I was fully investigated and completely cleared,” he said of the allegation.

“Senator, her child’s name is Gwendolyn Hope Hegseth, and she’s a child of God,” Hegseth responded. “She’s 7 years old, and I am glad she’s here.”

“And you cheated on the mother of that child,” Kaine responded. “Less than two months after that daughter was born, didn’t you?”

Hegseth told Kaine those were “false charges” and reiterated that he was “completely cleared” and “grateful” to the marriage he has to the “amazing woman” behind him.

Kaine persisted, “You’ve admitted that you had sex at that hotel in October 2017. You said it was consensual. Isn’t that correct?”

The two continued to go back and forth on the veracity of the claims against Hegseth, with Kaine pressing the nominee on whether he honored his wedding vow.

“I will allow your words to speak for themselves,” Hegseth said at one point.

“As I’ve acknowledged to everyone in this committee, I’m not a perfect person. I’m not claiming to be,” Hegseth said before being cut off by Kaine, who went on to accuse Hegseth of withholding information about the accusation when being vetted by the Trump team.

Kaine ultimately moved on to questioning Hegseth about his relationship with drinking and other allegations that Hegseth has dismissed as “false.”

Conservatives on social media, along with Sen. Markwayne Mullin , R-Okla., at another point in the hearing, took issue with Kaine’s line of questioning, particularly invoking Hegseth’s daughter.

“Senator Tim Kaine really did try to use Pete Hegseth’s 7 year old daughter against him, despicable,” conservative commentator Drew Hernandez posted on X.

“IRONY ALERT: Senator Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) tries to lecture Pete Hegseth on adultery,” The First TV posted on X . “Reminder that Tim Kaine ran on the same failed presidential ticket as Hillary Clinton, legal wife of Bill Clinton.”

“Tim Kaine has a lot to say about Pete Hegseth’s conduct during his marriage,” Article III Project senior counsel Will Chamberlain posted on X. “Here’s Tim Kaine campaigning with Doug Emhoff, who – while married – impregnated his nanny and forced her to get an abortion.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Kaine’s office for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News Digital’s Breanne Deppisch contributed to this report