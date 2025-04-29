Dem senators rip GOP’s ‘Silence of the Lambs’ as Trump marks 100th day

Senate Democratic leaders spoke out Tuesday on President Donald Trump’s 100th day in office, and one lawmaker compared Republicans’ cooperation with the administration to the “Silence of the Lambs.”

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., led off by mockingly “congratulating” Trump for being a “powerful and unifying force in only 100 days.”

“With his embarrassing, insulting, petty and outrageous attacks, Donald Trump has given Canada a new national resolve,” he said of Prime Minister Mark Carney’s victory over conservative Pierre Poilievre.

“Now, if he could just be a positive, unifying force in the United States.”

It was Schumer’s deputy, however, who compared Trump’s first chapter of his second term to a horror show.

“Through it all, my Republican colleagues have remained silent,” Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said.

Durbin said Trump’s tariff agenda has raised commodity prices and damaged the stock market.

“[W]hile their constituents saw their retirement funds drain and grocery bills skyrocket, Republicans remained silent – rinse and repeat this cycle,” Durbin said.

“Never in our nation’s history has a co-equal branch of government so willfully rolled over and ceded their power: It is the ‘Silence of the Lambs,'” he said.

Later, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., lambasted Trump for his connection to a “meme coin” that led fellow Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff of California to demand an ethics probe into an invitation to a tony dinner for coin holders at Trump’s golf club.

“He has literally done something that is so unconscionable that he is selling attendance at the White House to people who buy his meme coin,” Booker said, his voice rising as he spoke.

Fox News Digital reached out to Senate Republican leadership and the White House for comment.

Fox News Digital asked Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., about a Trump “truth” suggesting the use of tariff revenue to lower the federal income tax in what Trump called the “External Revenue Service.”

Klobuchar chuckled and remarked, “I haven’t heard the latest one. I just know that if he continues with these tariffs across the board, and he’s trying to get in quick money that way, we are going to have markets dry up.

“Even if the tariffs go away, or he negotiates stuff, it’s going to be hard to get those markets back,” she said, adding economic allies will see the U.S. as an “unreliable” partner.