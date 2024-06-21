Dem staffer blasted for spending habits after going viral for thanking Biden for erasing $8K student debt

A House Democratic staff member who was ripped for praising President Biden after his $8,000 student loan debt was erased is facing even more scrutiny on social media over posts displaying expensive spending habits while earning a salary upwards of $90,000 per year.

Ben Kamens, communications director for longtime Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, sparked a social media firestorm that received almost 20 million views this week when he posted a piece of paper showing his $8,250 in student loans dating back to 2010 had been wiped away following Biden’s latest student loan bailout.

“Just got a call to let me know my student debt has been canceled,” Kamens wrote. “This is why elections matter. Thanks @JoeBiden.”

Conservatives on social media blasted Kamens for working in government and seemingly boasting about taxpayers footing the bill for his debt. Kamens earned $80,000 last year and is on track to make closer to $90,000 this year, according to Legistorm.

The criticism of Kamens intensified when social media users noticed past posts that showed Kamens posting at high-priced restaurants and purchasing high-dollar items.

“Phone eats first,” Kamens posted earlier this month along with photos of a seafood tower containing lobster and oysters next to a cocktail.

“At the Grill from Ipanema, phone eats first,” Kamens posted in May along with pictures of food presumably from the high-end Brazilian steakhouse.

Last July, Kamens posted that he was a season ticket holder for the Philadelphia Eagles, which the New York Post reported costs $2,692 annually on average.

Kamens has posted several times about taking trips and staying at AirBnb locations in recent years, including a post from last month when he was sitting in a hot tub with the caption, “Hot tub with a view.”

Kamens has also posted several pictures out on the town with drinks, including a post of him smoking a cigar with the caption “we out here” at what appeared to be an event from Washington, D.C.’s “Nerd Prom” in April.

“The median income inOH-09 is $62k,” NRCC Communications Director Jack Pandol posted on X in response to Kamens’ post with the seafood tower. “Ohioans who work hard, save, and pay off their own loans are priced out of brunch seafood towers.”

“The student loan debate in two tweets,” Red State Editor Bill “Streiff” Crews posted with a picture of the seafood tower and the letter Kamens posted on X. “Kamens makes $90K a year and works forRep. Marcy Kaptur.”

“Remember this, every time you think those who went to technical and vocational schools should be paying the freight for student loans taken out by Congressional staffers eating and drinking as they mock you,” Sal Nuzzo, Executive Director of Consumers Defense, posted on X. “Because that is what’s happening, and it is absolutely disgusting.”

“Rarely is the Democratic political vision so clearly on display,” Dominic Pino wrote about Kamens in an article for National Review.

Kamens was spotted outside Kaptur’s office on Thursday in a video posted online by journalist Matthew Foldi. In the video, Kamens is approached with questions about his viral post and he declines to speak before entering Kaptur’s office and slamming the door shut.

Additionally, Kaptur is facing criticism as a result of the post due to inconsistent positions on student loan bailouts.

“What about the people who paid off their loans?” Kaptur said while speaking out against President Biden’s plan to cancel student loan debt back in 2022.

“There was no consultation with Congress,” Kaptur said. “The last time I checked the Constitution, you can’t impact the bottom line of the federal treasury without some bill moving through Congress. I think the president probably overreached his authority on this one. My expectation is it will go to the courts. I’m not sure how that will happen.”

Kaptur previously voted against legislation that would have canceled Biden’s student debt forgiveness plan.

“It’s obvious Joe Biden’s unconstitutional student loan forgiveness sham is the easiest way for him to buy votes, but Marcy Kaptur’s voting record in support for this scheme shows just how out of touch she is with the voters of Northwest Ohio,” NRCC spokesman Mike Marinella told Fox News Digital.

Kaptur is involved in what is expected to be a tight re-election race this fall against Republican challenger Derek Merrin, who told Fox News Digital that “Marcy Kaptur refuses to stand up for Ohio values of hard work and personal responsibility.

“Her voting record on Biden’s student loan bailout is the latest example. Northwest Ohioans that work hard everyday are not responsible for paying off others student loan bills. Period.”

Fox News Digital reached out to Kaptur’s office for comment but did not receive a response.