Democrat defeats incumbent Republican Omaha mayor

Democrat challenger John Ewing defeated incumbent Republican Omaha mayor Jean Stothert in a victory that the Democratic Party is describing as an indictment against the Trump administration and the GOP.

Ewing, who is currently the treasurer of Douglas County, will make history by becoming the first Black mayor of Nebraska’s largest city, while Stothert was denied a fourth term.

“I called John Ewing and I congratulated him. John Ewing is inheriting tonight a great city, and we leave a strong foundation for the city that we all love. We are proud, are grateful and we are hopeful,” Stothert said in her concession speech.

The race between Stothert and Ewing primarily revolved around local issues like street repairs and garbage service, but in the final stretch the campaign touched on more national, hot-button issues such as President Donald Trump’s administration and transgender rights.

JAMES CARVILLE WARNS DEMOCRATS AGAINST USING ALIENATING LEFTIST WORDS LIKE ‘EQUITY’ AND ‘INTERSECTIONALITY’

Although the mayor’s office is nonpartisan, the candidates made it clear to voters that Stothert is a Republican and Ewing is a Democrat.

One Stothert TV ad said “Ewing stands with radicals who want to allow boys in girls’ sports,” according to the Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Ewing aired ads that connect Stothert to the Trump administration, showing the mayor on a split screen with Trump and saying “Let’s say no to the chaos and elect a mayor who will actually get things done.”

In the latest results from WOWT, Ewing was leading Stothert in the vote count by 48,693 to 37,758.

DAVID HOGG SLAMS ‘FAST-TRACK’ EFFORT TO OUST HIM AS DNC VICE CHAIR

The Democratic Party said with Ewing’s win, “Democrats further extend a significant streak of overperformances and victories in elections in 2025.

“From the school board to city council, and now to the mayor’s office, Nebraska voters are making their message heard loud and clear: They want strong Democratic leaders who will fight for them, protect their rights, and build opportunities within their communities. As Trump and his MAGA Republican allies continue to fail working families at every turn, voters are channeling their frustration into action at the voting booth,” the Democratic Party said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“After tonight, vulnerable House Republicans like Don Bacon are on notice,” added DNC Chair Ken Martin. “Voters are sick of cowardly Republicans willing to bend the knee to Trump at their expense. They want true leaders who will govern on behalf of working families and not billionaire donors, which is why Democrats like John Ewing Jr. are winning elections up and down the ballot.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.