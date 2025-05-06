Democrat floats work visa suggestion in response to Trump admin’s $1,000 self-deportation offer

The Department of Homeland Security is offering $1,000 to illegal aliens who opt to self-deport via the CBP Home App, but Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., floated the idea of charging fines and granting work visas instead.

“Why don’t we make them pay a $5k fine, go through a background check and give them a work visa for a few years, renewable with good behavior,” he asked in a Tuesday post on X.

Gallego suggested in another post that immigrants would pay for the cost of their background check.

DHS UNLEASHES POSSIBLE MONEY-SAVING MEASURE FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS TO SELF-DEPORT: ‘SAFEST OPTION’

“Make them pay. That is what we do now for other immigrants. Part of the filing fee,” noted Gallego, who defeated Republican Kari Lake in Arizona’s 2024 U.S. Senate contest.

The $1,000 offer comes as the Trump administration cracks down on illegal immigration and seeks to conduct a mass deportation effort.

ICE NABS ILLEGAL MIGRANT AFTER BLUE CITY AUTHORITIES DROP HOME INVASION, CHILD ABDUCTION CHARGES

“Any illegal alien who uses the CBP Home App to self-deport will also receive a stipend of $1,000 dollars, paid after their return to their home country has been confirmed through the app,” a DHS release noted. “Even with the cost of the stipend, it is projected that the use of CBP Home will decrease the costs of a deportation by around 70 percent. Currently, the average cost to arrest, detain, and remove an illegal alien is $17,121.”

DHS also indicates that illegal aliens will receive travel assistance to return to their home country.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT RELEASED BY BIDEN ADMIN PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO MURDER OF GEORGIA GRANDMOTHER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The first use of travel assistance has already proven successful. An illegal alien that the Biden Administration allowed into our country recently utilized the program to receive a ticket for a flight from Chicago to Honduras. Additional tickets have already been booked for this week and the following week,” DHS noted.