Democrat Jasmine Crockett laughingly mocks disabled Republican: ‘Governor Hot Wheels’

Progressive Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, mocked a disabled, wheelchair-bound Republican governor, calling him “Governor Hot Wheels” during a pro-LGBTQ benefit dinner this weekend.

Crockett is already in hot water over other controversial recent comments such as calling for Elon Musk to be “taken down” and for Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, to be “knocked over the head, like hard.”

Speaking at a benefit for the Human Rights Campaign in Los Angeles, Crockett mocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, whose legs were paralyzed in a running accident in 1984.

“We in these hot a– Texas streets, honey. Y’all know we got Governor Hot Wheels down there, come on now! And the only thing hot about him is that he is a hot a– mess, honey!” she said, laughing.

PAM BONDI ON JASMINE CROCKETT’S COMMENTS: WORDS HAVE CONSEQUENCES | FOX NEWS VIDEO

In response, the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) slammed Crockett, saying she is indicative of the state of the Democratic Party today.

“House Dems’ top spox Jasmine Crockett applauded after attacking Texas Governor Abbott for using a wheelchair,” the NRCC posted on X. “Recent polling shows Crazy Crockett as one of the leaders of the Democrat Party. This is who they are.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., responded, “FYI to the new spokeswoman for the Democrat party – Greg Abbott became paralyzed after a huge oak tree fell on him, crushing his spine. But sure, go with ‘hot wheels.’”

Conservative women’s sports activist Riley Gaines also chimed in, saying, “Democrats, please keep giving Jasmine Crockett the microphone We’ll never lose an election again.”

JASMINE CROCKETT DESCRIBES DEMOCRATIC DONOR TALK ON SCHUMER ‘REMINISCENT’ OF BIDEN BEING TAKEN DOWN

Crockett’s rhetoric has garnered significant condemnation from other leaders as well as outrage online in the last several days.

On Sunday, Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a stark warning to Crockett, telling her to “tread carefully” or face possible legal repercussions.

Seemingly not heeding Bondi’s warning, an interview clip surfaced on Monday of Crockett advocating for figuratively “punching” another leading Texas Republican, Cruz.

In response to a question about how Democrats can win elections, specifically in the red state of Texas, Crockett said, “I think that you punch, I think you punch, I think you OK with punching.”

“It’s Ted Cruz,” she went on. “I mean, like this dude has to be knocked over the head, like hard, right? Like there is no niceties with him, like at all. Like you go clean off on him.”

FAR-LEFT DEMOCRAT SLAMMED FOR ‘UNHINGED’ THREAT AGAINST PROMINENT GOP SENATOR: ‘INCITING VIOLENCE’

Her latest comments to surface – this time against Abbott – were firmly condemned by Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, who pointed out her take would have caused national outrage if a Republican had said such a thing.

“Crockett’s comments are disgraceful,” said Cornyn. “Can you imagine if a Republican said something like this? It would be on [the] front page of NYT [New York Times] and all over CNN.”

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk also spoke out against Crockett’s comments, saying, “Jasmine Crockett continues to embarrass herself, the state of Texas, and the US Congress by referring to Governor Greg Abbott as ‘Governor Hot Wheels.’”

“Gov. Abbott was paralyzed at the age of 26 when an oak tree fell and crushed his spine while jogging. This woman is trash,” said Kirk.

DEMOCRAT MAYOR BLASTED FOR VOWING TO MAKE MAJOR CITY ‘SAFE HAVEN’ FOR ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS

Abbott, who took office in 2015, is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and has made border security one of his top priorities as governor. He launched “Operation Lonestar” in 2021, in which he deployed state officials and the Texas National Guard to the border. His efforts to build fortifications along the border also led to several confrontations with the Biden administration, perhaps most notably including a standoff between federal and state officials at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas, in 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Abbott has been wheelchair-bound since he was struck by a falling tree while on a jog at age 26.