Democrat Ohio senator fundraises in Hollywood amid East Palestine toxic chemical spill

FIRST ON FOX: Democrat Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown was fundraising in Hollywood, California, over the weekend while residents of East Palestine, Ohio, are still dealing with the effects of the toxic chemical spill affecting the Buckeye State.

Brown, the chairman of the Senate Banking Committee, took part in a Hollywood Hills fundraiser on Saturday according to an Instagram post from one of the co-hosts of the event.

“If you know me you know I have been a big fan of Sherrod’s for years !! (sic)” said Jill Goldman, who formerly served on Obama?s National Finance Committee and is a former Obama appointee. “Sherrod is a progressive champion who wins in a tough state like Ohio because Ohioans know he fights for them in the workplace.”

“His Dignity of Work message enables him to reach those Trump voters even though he has been pro-choice his whole career, gets an F from the NRA and has been for marriage equality since he voted against DOMA in the 90’s!” Goldman continued.

“SHERROD is up for a tight re/election campaign 2024 but he can do it in a red Ohio! I love Sherrod !! We need Ohio to keep the Senate Blue !!THE SENATE NEEDS SHERROD BROWN !! WE ALLL NEED SHERROD NOW MORE THAN BEFORE !!! (sic)” she added.

Brown can be seen pictured with Goldman and his wife, Connie Schultz, in the first photograph of the post while the second features the senator amid a discussion with Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin.

Fox News Digital reached out to Brown’s campaign with questions on the nature of the fundraiser and why he was in California during a toxic chemical spill in his state.

Brown’s campaign did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s questions.

Earlier this month, a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals such as vinyl chloride, benzene and butyl acrylate derailed, forcing officials to burn the roughly 20 cars to prevent a deadly explosion.

Residents of the Ohio town have spoken out about the adverse health effects they have been experiencing in the fallout of the spill.

Rep. Bill Johnson, R-Ohio, spoke with FOX News Digital over the phone earlier this month about the spill, saying that many of his East Palestine constituents are “concerned,” “fearful,” and “frustrated” about the crisis. Additionally, the congressman noted the rail company, Norfolk Southern, was absent from the town hall meeting.

“They’re not getting the answers that they need and want,” Johnson said in a FOX News Digital exclusive interview. “The rail company, Norfolk Southern, did not show up at the town hall meeting last night for them to be able to ask those questions.”

“And so they are rightfully concerned. They’re concerned about how this happened in the first place,” the Ohio Republican continued. “The response by the rail company to take care of the families that had to be evacuated. There are lots and lots of questions.”

Johnson said, “The bright spot is that the federal EPA and the state EPA have worked well in partnership, hand in hand, and are beginning to make good progress in answering the questions as it relates to air quality and water quality in people’s homes.”

