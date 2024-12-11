Democrat slammed for saying he’s tired of hearing about migrant crime from law enforcement: ‘Partisan hack’

Democratic New York Rep. Dan Goldman is being ripped for comments he made during a House hearing on illegal immigration about Nassau County law enforcement, saying he is looking forward to not having to hear from Nassau police officers again.

Nassau County Police Commissioner Pat Ryder, who testified during the hearing, told Fox News Digital he was “taken aback” by Goldman’s comments, which he said were “disrespectful” to him and all men and women in law enforcement.

The incident occurred during a House Subcommittee on Emergency Management and Technology hearing titled “Given the Green Light: Open Border Policies and Threats to Law Enforcement.”

After being recognized by subcommittee Chairman Anthony D’Esposito, Goldman, who represents portions of Manhattan and Brooklyn, launched into a rant in which he said he was shocked to have to sit through another hearing about the illegal immigration crisis and indicated he was especially tired of hearing from Nassau County, New York, law enforcement officials.

“It is quite shocking that we are having another hearing about this same topic. We have certainly exhausted it,” Goldman said.

“I think we’ve probably had every single law enforcement official from Nassau County before this subcommittee. Can’t say I’m going to miss that when the chairman is not going to be with us next term.”

Goldman proceeded to repeatedly cut off some of the law enforcement officials testifying during his questioning. In one instance, Goldman shouted, “It’s my time sir,” when Jonathan Thompson, executive director of the National Sheriffs’ Association, attempted to finish answering a question.

D’Esposito, who represents Nassau County in Congress, pointed out during the hearing that Goldman, who has a net worth of $253 million and is heir to the Levi Strauss & Co. jeans company, owns a summer home in the county and is one of the residents kept safe by Nassau officers.

“Commissioner Ryder, I’m sure Mr. Goldman means no absolute disrespect to the people of Nassau County as he appreciates you keeping his summer home safe each year,” D’Esposito said immediately after Goldman’s time talking had expired.

“Unfortunately, it’s as expected from a partisan hack like Dan Goldman,” the chairman told Fox News Digital.

“These are the men and women that hold the line between good and evil. And the idea that Congressman Goldman had to talk about the fact that he was looking forward to not having to hear from Nassau County police officials, well, he should take inspiration from the work that’s been done here in Nassau County,” said D’Esposito.

Bill Johnson, executive director of the National Association of Police Organizations, told Fox News Digital Goldman “uniformly winds up on the wrong side of the issue” whenever he speaks out about public safety issues.

“Thus, it isn’t very surprising that he doesn’t want to hear from the men and women who are actually out on the streets trying to protect our communities. He’s just playing to form and doesn’t know it. That’s all,” said Johnson.

Ryder told Fox News Digital he was struck by the unprofessionalism displayed by Goldman during the hearing.

“I take time out of my schedule to prepare a statement, present the PowerPoint and I send it all in. I fly down here yesterday morning at 4 a.m. I get in front of Congress … and before he even got into asking me a question, which he never did, he makes that blanket statement like I’m offending him by being there And then, [regarding] law enforcement, he’s tired of hearing from the Nassau County Police Department,” said Ryder.

It was Ryder’s first time testifying before Congress. He said he was eager to share his expertise on the challenges law enforcement faces responding to the migrant crisis and migrant crime in his community. Ryder had no idea why Goldman seemed to be personally bothered by his presence.

“We have to do what we have to do for our residents in Nassau County. He’s got to do what he’s got to do for his residents in New York City. But to be disrespectful at a public hearing like that for no reason — I didn’t do any attacks on him — I was really taken aback. And I thought it to be quite unfair that he would attack somebody who is a citizen coming there to do the right thing and give up my opinion and my statistical data in support of our migrant crime issue,” he said.

While he believes his message was received on the right side of the aisle, he said, “I don’t believe it was received by everyone on the left side of the aisle, especially not Congressman Goldman.

“He got up right after he made his statement and left, he just walked out,” added Ryder. “I thought that was also disrespectful, the hearings were not over.”

Ryder said he believes Goldman and many other politicians who have criticized law enforcement for doing their jobs could learn a lesson from the officers of Nassau County.

“The men and women in law enforcement, law professionals, they will go out and do their job no matter what the law is, no matter what the challenges. We don’t question it. We just go and do it. … We have a very proactive approach towards dealing with the migrant issues, but we are respectful and fair,” he said. “They can all take a little bit of a lesson on that professionalism.”