Democrat Vicente Gonzalez wins re-election, defeating Mayra Flores in Texas

Incumbent Democrat Rep. Vicente Gonzalez Jr. won re-election, defeating former Republican Rep. Mayra Flores to represent Texas’ 34th Congressional District, The Associated Press projected Wednesday.

With 99% reporting, Gonzalez led Flores 51% to 48%.

Before the 2022 midterm elections, Gonzalez had been representing Texas’ 15th Congressional District.

But after the 2020 census, the district was redrawn due to redistricting.

Flores was elected to represent the district in a special election in June 2022, after then-Democrat Rep. Filemon Vela Jr. resigned.

But during the 2022 midterms, Gonzalez and Flores faced off for the 34th Congressional District seat, with Gonzalez defeating Flores for a full term.

Gonzalez, a lawyer, was born and raised in South Texas and was raised in a military family. In the 118th Congress, he served on the House Financial Services Committee and the House Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth.

Gonzalez works on veterans’ issues, and has touted his efforts to help constituents “cut through red tape” at the VA.

Flores was the first Mexican-born woman to be elected to the U.S. House of Representatives. She was born and raised in Burgos, Tamaulipas, Mexico. Flores, on her campaign website, says she came to the U.S. at six years old legally and became a “proud, naturalized American citizen.”

Flores is a respiratory care practitioner and worked to care for elderly and disabled patients with chronic respiratory issues during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Flores is married to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent and is a mother.