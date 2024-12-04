Democratic challenger Adam Gray flips California’s 13th Congressional District in nation’s final House race

Democrat Adam Gray has won California’s 13th Congressional District race, defeating incumbent Republican Rep. John Duarte, according to The Associated Press.

California’s 13th Congressional District was the last seat to be called, with the district being one of the most competitive races in the Golden State. Republicans maintained the majority with 220, with Democrats trailing at 216.

Gray, a former state legislator who represented California’s 21st Assembly District from 2012 to 2022, is considered a centrist Democrat who focused on key concerns for farmers in the Central Valley like water shortages. He also campaigned on renewable energy solutions.

In a statement on X, Gray wrote that the long-awaited results were confirmation that residents were ready for “independent and accountable leadership.”

“I’m honored to become the Congressman-elect for California’s 13th Congressional District. The final results confirm this district is ready for independent and accountable leadership that always puts the Valley’s people ahead of partisan politics,” he wrote. “But the work has just begun.”

“In Washington, I’ll work everyday to deliver the resources that the Valley needs: clean water, better educational opportunities, stronger infrastructure, and more good-paying jobs,” he wrote. “And you can count on me to build bipartisan relationships to accomplish these goals.”

The race has been characterized as one of the tightest in the country. In 2022, Duarte narrowly defeated Gray by just 564 votes.

Duarte, a businessman and farmer, focused on issues like inflation, crime and agricultural issues during his campaign.