Democratic delegates shift spotlight to Kamala Harris following Biden’s 2024 dropout decision

President Biden sent a shock wave through the American political system on Sunday when he announced he was withdrawing from the 2024 race for the White House, leaving delegates he earned during the primary election scrambling for an alternative.

Biden, who faced mounting pressure to step aside in the election and “pass the torch” to another candidate, made the announcement in a post to X. Shortly after, he offered his “full support and endorsement” for Vice President Kamala Harris to serve as the party’s presidential nominee.

It is unclear at this point, however, whether delegates will be moved in unison to support Harris to lead the ticket at next month’s Democratic National Convention.

Two delegates who spoke to Fox News Digital said they are supportive of Harris, with a third expressing eagerness to learn more about her “plans.”

At the convention, a candidate must win support from the majority of the party’s nearly 4,000 delegates, the party officials who formally select the nominee. Delegates are distributed to candidates based on the results of primary elections in each state.

For the Democratic Party, there are “pledged” and “unpledged” delegates. Pledged delegates have to vote for the candidate who wins the primary or caucus in their respective state, while unpledged delegates may choose to vote for any candidate. In the Democratic Party, unpledged delegates are known as “superdelegates,” current elected officials and party leaders who can support any candidate.

A total of 1,976 delegates are needed to clinch the Democratic nomination for president. Biden won roughly 3,900 this year in primary elections throughout the U.S. in recent months. Those delegates, prior to Biden’s decision to withdraw, had “pledged” to support Biden’s candidacy, according to DNC rules.

“We have said from day one when these rumors started that unless and until President Biden gave us guidance in any direction, any other direction, we were with President Biden. He, this morning, gave us that guidance,” said Samantha Hope Herring, a Democratic delegate and elected member of the DNC from Florida.

“Trusting his judgment and understanding that we want to see the most amazing work continue with the most qualified person that could possibly take the job right now, we are 100% supporting Kamala Harris,” Herring added. “I can tell you that the delegation in Florida that I’m speaking with… people are 100% on board following President Biden’s endorsement of Kamala Harris.”

The support for Harris, Herring said, is leading delegates to feel “very strong” and supportive of seeing the Biden administration’s agenda continue.

Karl Gentles, a Democratic delegate from Arizona, told Fox he is supportive of Harris and will be voting for her at the party’s convention.

“While it is disappointing news that Biden has decided to not seek re-election, he has demonstrated that leadership starts with putting country first above all else. He understands what’s at stake for the future of our country and the imperative of winning this election,” Gentles said. “I support VP Harris and will be casting my vote for her at the DNC convention.”

He added, “The Democratic Party has a renewed opportunity to attract the young vote and independents that were still undecided. We have the opportunity to get behind a vibrant, experienced leader in VP Harris. Few are more qualified, a decorated and successful CA AG, US Senator, and Vice President.”

Expressing openness to Harris receiving the presidential nomination, Irene Bonham, a Democratic delegate from Colorado, thanked the president for his service and insisted she has been impressed by Harris’ “intelligence and integrity.”

“I want to thank President Biden for his decades of dedicated service to our country. As a pledged delegate, I respect his decision to not run for re-election and I believe this shows his commitment to putting the country and democracy first,” Bonham said.

“I am eager to hear more from Vice President Harris about her plans. I have always been impressed by her intelligence and integrity,” she added.

Maribel Balbin, a Democratic delegate from Miami, Florida, said she will consider Biden’s endorsement of Harris.

“I understand that this was not an easy decision, but I know that the president studies data, and the latest polls and the messages from leadership were enough to finally make the decision,” she said. “He has put the future of the country and party before his own. I respect his decision and will consider his endorsement. Looking forward to how the process evolves to make that decision.”

Democrats will officially choose their nominee at the convention, though they had reportedly planned to nominate Biden and Harris ahead of the convention prior to Biden’s announcement.

The Democratic National Convention will take place in Chicago from Aug. 19 to 22.