Democratic donors unsure if Biden campaign can continue: reports

Democratic donors are torn about the future viability of President Biden’s presidential campaign, according to reports.

The president held a campaign call with top fundraising chairs and donors on Monday evening, during which his staff addressed the disastrous debate performance that sparked widespread anxiety about his mental capacity.

“It was good, honest assessment – no surprising questions nor surprising answers but it was good for them to do,” one participant in the call reportedly told ABC.

“They can bring him to do 20 more speeches. He can’t recover from this,” another donor told ABC on condition of anonymity.

Others were slightly more optimistic.

“Every time Joe Biden is counted out, he proves his doubters wrong. I have faith he’ll do it this time too,” longtime Biden donor Andrew Weinstein told CNN about the Monday night call.

Another donor reportedly told CNN that it was “troubling” to see Biden use a teleprompter while addressing a Hamptons fundraiser audience.

“Unless he shakes up the campaign and shows leadership, it’s going to be a really, really tough time with money,” said one Democrat, identified by The Washington Post as a top fundraiser.

A Democratic representative in Texas became the first elected official in the party to explicitly call for Biden to end his reelection campaign.

“I represent the heart of a congressional district once represented by Lyndon Johnson. Under very different circumstances, he made the painful decision to withdraw. President Biden should do the same,” Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett said on Tuesday.

Plans are in the works for Biden to meet on Wednesday with the nation’s Democrat governors in the wake of his rough performance during last Thursday’s first debate with former President Donald Trump.

Multiple Democratic sources confirmed that the meeting, which is likely to be virtual, was in the process of being scheduled.

Fox News Digital’s Anders Hagstrom and Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.