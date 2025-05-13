Democratic National Committee panel voids David Hogg’s election as party vice chair

The Democratic National Convention voted to void its election of David Hogg as vice chair of the Democratic Party on Monday.

The vote comes after mounting internal criticism of Hogg, though party officials say the vote was based on a procedural challenge made in February claiming Hogg and another official were improperly elected. The DNC will vote later this year on whether to remove Hogg.

“[It’s] impossible to ignore the broader context of my work to reform the party which loomed large over this vote,” Hogg said in a statement after the vote, according to Politico. “The DNC has pledged to remove me, and this vote has provided an avenue to fast-track that effort.”

Monday’s vote also ousted Pennsylvania state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta as DNC vice chair. Christine Pelosi, a member of the credentials committee and daughter of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., argued the vote was not in reaction to their performance.

“First, I want to say clearly and explicitly that this decision has nothing to do with the service of any DNC officer, especially [Hogg] or [Kenyatta]. This is about a violation of parliamentary procedure that was raised in a challenge filed back in February by another candidate for Vice Chair.”

“I think I speak for all of us on the Committee when I say I hope both of these talented individuals put their names on the ballot again,” she said. “We’ll move fast to get this resolved. I have total faith in our DNC members to review this issue and vote their conscience.”

Hogg’s potential removal comes after he announced plans to spend $20 million to primary older Democratic lawmakers in blue districts to make room for new Democratic leaders.

Hogg clashed with veteran Democratic strategist James Carville over the plan during a joint appearance on journalist Tara Palmeri’s podcast.

Carville criticized it as “abominable” and “jacka–ery of the highest level” for prioritizing pushing out Democrats over beating Republicans. Hogg shot back that the party is capable of both. Carville demanded Hogg focus on winning elections against the GOP.

Hogg insisted that the point of his strategy is to “win elections.”

“It’s not to win an election in Queens which you don’t ever run against a Republican. It’s to help Democrats win elections.”

The two ended up burying the hatchet, with Carville posting to X that the DNC “ needs him ,” as he “fights” for the party.

