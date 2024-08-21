Democratic New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell Jr. dead at 87

Longtime New Jersey Rep. Bill Pascrell, Jr. died on Wednesday at 87, according to an announcement from his family.

The Democrat passed away after serving 14 terms in Congress. His family did not offer any details about his cause of death, though the lawmaker had been in the hospital since July.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce that Bill Pascrell Jr., our beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away this morning. As our United States Representative, Bill fought to his last breath to return to the job he cherished and to the people he loved,” his family wrote in a statement.

“Bill lived his entire life in Paterson and had an unwavering love for the city he grew up in and served. He is now at peace after a lifetime devoted to our great nation America,” the statement continued.

Pascrell was first elected in 1996, was a member of the Ways and Means Committee and helped coach the Democrats’ congressional baseball team.

He was in the hospital for more than three weeks earlier this year and suffered a further setback last month. The lawmaker underwent heart surgery during his 2020 re-election campaign.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy marked Pascrell’s death in a statement on Wednesday.

“Tammy and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend Congressman Bill Pascrell, a giant of New Jersey and a lifelong champion for our most vulnerable neighbors,” Murphy wrote.

“We send our heartfelt condolences and prayers to his wife, Elsie, as well as their three children — Bill, David, and Glenn — and six grandchildren,” he added.

Pascrell is the second House Democrat to die this summer, following the death of Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas. He is also the second House Democrat from New Jersey to die this year. Rep. Donald Payne Jr., D-N.J., passed away in the spring.

Pascrell’s death means Democrats now have four vacancies in the House of Representatives. The party now holds 211 seats, compared to Republicans at 220.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.