Democratic Rep. Jared Moskowitz says police informed him of possible murder plot against him

Rep. Jared Moskowitz, D-Fla., said in a statement that the Margate Police Department informed him about a possible plot to kill him.

The congressman, who won re-election this week, said authorities informed him of the news a day ahead of the election.

“The day before the election, I was notified by the Margate Police Department, located in my Congressional District, about a potential plot on my life. The individual in question was arrested not far from my home; he is a former felon who was in possession of a rifle, a suppressor, and body armor,” Moskowitz said in the statement.

“Found with him was a manifesto that, among other things, included antisemitic rhetoric and only my name on the ‘target’ list. There are many other details that I will not disclose as I do not want to interfere with an ongoing investigation,” the lawmaker noted.

“This is outrageous,” Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., tweeted in response to Moskowitz’s statement about the potential plot. “Nobody should hurt Jared!”

Fox News Digital reached out to the Margate Police Department regarding the potential murder plot against Moskowitz, and Maj. Alain Banatte provided a press release that discusses the arrest of 41-year-old John Lapinski.

“On November 2, 2024, the Margate Police Department conducted an investigation that resulted in the arrest of John Lapinski, DOB 07/23/83, a resident of Margate, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and other firearms related charges,” the release noted.

“During the investigation, our detectives located several firearms and evidence that indicated he may have been planning some type of criminal act,” the press release continued. “The Margate Police Department contacted the Broward Sheriff’s Office (BSO), the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to assist with the investigation.

“Since this investigation is still active and ongoing the Margate Police Department will not be providing further comment. The ATF is currently the lead agency for this investigation,” the press release concluded.

Moskowitz congratulated Susie Wiles in response to the news that President-elect Donald Trump had picked her as his chief of staff.

“Congrats to @susie57!” he tweeted. “I worked with Susie in the DeSantis Administration. She is brilliant, tough, strategic. She will serve the country well.”