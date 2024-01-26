Democratic Rep Ruppersberger resigning from House at end of year

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Another Democratic member of the House has announced plans to retire from office at the end of the year.

Rep. Dutch Ruppersberger (D-Md.) released a statement Friday saying he will leave office at the end of 2024.

Ruppersberger said he made the decision knowing “now more than ever, Congress needs thoughtful, end-game representatives like me – members who care more about constituents and our country and less about cable news hits.”

MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE BACKS CHALLENGER TO FREEDOM CAUCUS CHAIR AS 2024 STIRS HOUSE GOP CIVIL WAR

“It is time to pass the torch to a younger generation of leaders and I am looking forward to spending more time with my family,” the congressman said.

He joins nearly two dozen other Democrats who have decided not to seek reelection, along with 18 Republicans.

HOUSE VOTES TO AVOID GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN AFTER SPEAKER JOHNSON BUCKS GOP REBELS

Ruppersberger’s district is a solidly blue area and a Republican replacement would be unlikely.

He has served Maryland’s 2nd District for over two decades after first being elected in 2003.

However, keeping seats within the same party is only half the fight for many key districts going up for grabs in 2024.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Party leaders have expressed concern that resignations by long-standing members of the House could leave power vacuums to be filled by more radical partisans.

Rupperberger’s statement on the importance of “constituents” over “cable news hits” reflects a growing sense of disconnect between the outgoing generation of lawmakers and younger would-be elected officials.

Many outgoing members of the House have announced their intentions to pursue a higher office, such as Maryland’s outgoing Republican Rep. David Trone, who plans to run for the Senate.