Democrats abandon tradition as 2028 presidential hopefuls openly declare White House ambitions

Are there any Democrats out there who aren’t running for president? Sure doesn’t seem that way.

Back in the day, potential candidates would deny even thinking about it.

I remember interviewing Marco Rubio in a Senate hallway about whether he might run in 2016. He denied even contemplating it. I knew it was bull. He knew it was bull. And, of course, he ran–and lost to Donald Trump.

It’s like when candidates or officeholders say they never look at polls, or offer some bromide on how the only poll that counts is Election Day. Hogwash. They all look at polls, erratic as they may be, or talk to consultants who look at the surveys for them.

LESS THAN 4 MONTHS INTO TRUMP’S 2ND TERM, DEMS ARE ALREADY EYEING THE 2028 RACE

But now a new dynamic is taking hold, one that might be summarized as: Hell yeah, I’m running!

I mean, there are obligatory nods to focusing on next year’s midterms. But there is no longer the Kabuki dance of pretending a lack of interest.

The New York Times has a nice piece on this.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is telling reporters he “would consider” a White House run. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says if he’s “asked to serve” – by whom? – he will do “whatever it takes” to run. Excuse me, how does Walz’s big flop as Kamala’s running mate qualify him for the top spot?

HEATING UP: NEWSOM, PRITZKER, BUTTIGIEG MAKE EARLY MOVES IN 2028 PRESIDENTIAL RACE

Arizona’s Ruben Gallego, who’s been a senator for about 12 minutes, said he’s awaiting the birth of his third child but added: “Babies get older.”

Many of these White House wannabes have little name recognition, which means they have nothing to lose by running, which can at least lead to a cable news contract.

Pete Buttigieg, having been bitten once by the bug, is obviously running again, but the former Transportation secretary is playing coy–”Right now I’m not running for anything” – right – but it’s nice to hear from people who backed him.

My favorite quote is from Gallego, who told NBC: “Has it ever crossed my mind? Of course,” adding an expletive. “I’m an elected official. It crosses my mind.”

DEMOCRATS ARE MAKING EARLY MOVES TO LINE UP 2028 PRESIDENTIAL BIDS

The prognosticators have counted at least 19 potential contenders. Many of them won’t make it to Iowa. Or won’t make it to the debate stage because their polls are too low. Or are forced out of the race when their fundraising dries up.

The Great Mentioner was openly replaced by the media, which in turn yielded to social media and podcasters. But the good old legacy media – now deemed a grievous insult – still have the chance to do the most original reporting.

It’s expensive to cover campaigns. Media organizations are charged for riding on Air Force One or private charters. Their bosses must pay for their food and lodging for days on end. Some expense account dinners are legendary.

But it’s fun, largely a young person’s game. They’re not sitting in some air-conditioned studio. Which is why you’re reading about this now, over 3½ years before the next presidential election.