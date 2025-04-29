Democrats’ boiling pot: A look at their 2026 game plan

It sometimes takes a pot a while to boil.

Democrats lost the presidency. Lost the Senate. Failed to flip control of the House.

And now, more than six months after last year’s election, the Democrats’ pot is starting to gurgle.

It was natural that Democrats would take some time to figure out what went wrong. Clang around some pots and pans. And finally pour some water into a pot and turn on the stove.

DEMOCRATS’ IDENTITY CRISIS: YOUTH REVOLT ROCKS PARTY AFTER TRUMP COMEBACK

So Democrats are starting to get their pot to boil.

How hot it gets – and whether the stew is anything to wow political culinary taste buds – is unclear.

For starters, some Democrats are boiling at one another.

Democratic National Committee Chairman (DNC) Ken Martin handed down an ultimatum after DNC Vice Chairman David Hogg aimed to spend millions of dollars mounting primary challenges to Democratic incumbents.

“Let me be unequivocal. No DNC officers should ever attempt to influence the outcome of a primary election, whether on behalf of an incumbent or a challenger,” said Martin.

Hogg defended his tactic to weed out Democrats who he believe lost a step, are older or just aren’t getting the job done.

SENATE PUTS TRUMP TEAM IN PLACE, SETS UP AGENDA FIGHT AFTER 100-DAY SPRINT

“We want people to know they’re being watched,” said Hogg. “It’s not to say it’s ‘out with the old in with the new.’ I would say it’s out with the ineffective and in with the effective.”

Democrats contend their neutrality pledge is about assuring party unity.

“The reforms that Chair Martin is rolling out, including the one that we’re talking about today of increasing funding for state parties, is not a reaction to David Hogg,” said Jane Kleeb of the Association of State Democratic Parties (ASDC). “The reform package that Ken Martin is bringing forward, that he will be discussing over the next several months, that he ran on as chair, is not a reaction to David.”

But Hogg is the elephant in the room to the party represented by the donkey.

“I have great respect for David Hogg,” said Martin. “I understand what he’s trying to do. I’ve said to him, ‘If you want to challenge incumbents, you’re more than free to do that.’ But just not as an officer of the DNC.”

And then there’s rage over age.

DNC’S DAVID HOGG TAKING ON DEMOCRATS IS ‘THE BIGGEST GIFT TO REPUBLICANS EVER,’ SAYS STRATEGIST

80-year-old Senate Minority Whip and the top Democrat on the Judiciary Committee Dick Durbin, D-Ill., is the latest veteran Democrat to announce his retirement.

“I had to project forward. The campaign is going to last two years. And then you’re going to serve six years. So are you ready to make an eight year commitment?” asked Durbin.

Durbin would be 87 when another term concluded in early 2033 – presuming he won and served the entire time.

“A lot of this is the fallout from Biden,” said Rutgers University political scientist Ross Baker. “It sort of contaminated older Democrats.”

Age is just a number. But it’s a number with consequences. Five House Republicans over the age of 65 have died within the past year. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., says Democrats could have sidetracked parts of President Trump’s agenda had the older members lived.

75-year-old Rep. Gerry Connolly, D-Va., defeated 35-year-old Rep. Alexandria, Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in November to become the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee. The vote: 131-84. Connolly suffered from esophageal cancer – but pushed through. Democrats gave him a vote of confidence. However, Connolly just announced his cancer returned after treatment. He will give up his committee ranking post and retire at the end of this term.

DICK DURBIN, NO. 2 SENATE DEMOCRAT, WON’T SEEK RE-ELECTION

Durbin’s departure could intensify progressive pressure on Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., to quit, too. Liberals are fuming over Schumer intervening to side with President Trump and avoid a government shutdown in March.

“Sen. Schumer made the disastrous decision,” said House Progressive Caucus Chairman Greg Casar, D-Tex. “I think we have to get to a place where we’re willing to disagree with even our leaders, like Sen. Schumer, when they make a disastrous decision. Thats how we get better.”

Schumer contends he isn’t going anywhere.

“No conversation about when you might step aside?” asked MSNBC’s Chris Jansing.

“I’m focusing on the decision that the Republicans in Congress have to make to whether support Trump with these horrible economic policies or not,” replied Schumer.

The New York Democrat further rejected any chatter that he might step down when appearing on CNN.

“I am staying put and I’m fighting the fight every day, as is our caucus, in a united and successful way,” said Schumer.

Democrats set out to hold town hall meetings over the recent Congressional recess in districts where they accused Republicans of ducking their constituents. But caveat emptor. In some instances, it was Democrats who got an earful.

DEMOCRATS’ VICE CHAIR GETS ULTIMATUM: STAY NEUTRAL IN PRIMARIES OR STEP DOWN FROM PARTY LEADERSHIP

For instance, Casar conducted a town hall in the district of Rep. Gabe Evans, R-Colo. Evans just flipped his district from blue to red by 2,500 votes.

“What are we going to do about the DNC?” asked one Colorado town hall attendee of Casar. “They need to listen to you young people.”

“Democrats didn’t really, as far as I can tell, really do anything,” observed another.

The pot really started to boil just before dawn early Sunday morning on the East Front of the Capitol.

Both clad in black, Jeffries and Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., began what they billed as a “sit-in” to protest President Trump’s policies and reject the “big, beautiful bill.”

House committees are prepping that legislation this week.

“People will die if this budget is successful. That’s how urgent the fight is,” said Jeffries.

But when it comes to conventional tactics, younger, upstart Democrats say BLANK THAT!

JEFFRIES, BOOKER PROTEST TRUMP AND HIS POLICIES DURING SIT-IN ON CAPITOL STEPS

They’re urging their party to ditch the pleasantries and use, well, kitchen language.

“I say it’s time to drop the excuses and grow a f***ing spine,” said 26-year-old Democratic Illinois Congressional candidate Kat Abughazaleh.

Abughazaleh is running in the district now held by 80-year-old Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill. She’s expected to announce her retirement in the coming days.

Democrat Mike Sacks is running against Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y. in a swing district just outside New York City.

“I’m running for Congress to tell you the truth, to fight for New York, and to unf**k our country,” said Sacks in a campaign ad.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

So the Democrats’ pot is churning. Democrats will soon have the water ready. But it’s unclear what dish they plan to prepare.

The only problem is that so far, Democrats are scalding themselves with that hot water. There’s infighting. Arguing. And everyone is trying to figure out what works.

For the Democrats, it’s enough to make their blood boil.