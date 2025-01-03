Democrats have mixed reaction to Johnson’s speaker victory: ‘Hell has frozen over’

Democratic lawmakers had mixed reactions to Republican Rep. Mike Johnson being re-elected as speaker of the House for the 119th Congress.

Lawmakers gathered on Capitol Hill Friday to vote for a speaker before the new Congress commenced. Johnson won the speaker race during the first round of voting, but not all GOP lawmakers were originally in support of his candidacy.

During the first round, three Republicans voted for candidates other than Johnson. However, after a short meeting in the GOP cloakroom with Johnson, Republican holdouts Ralph Norman and Keith Self changed their vote for the first round, securing the speakership for Johnson.

While it remained uncertain whether the Republican holdouts would change their votes, Democrats began reacting on social media.

MIKE JOHNSON RE-ELECTED HOUSE SPEAKER AS GOP MUTINY THREAT DISSOLVES

“The GOP Civil War is in full swing. And it’s only Day 1,” House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries wrote in a post on X shortly before two of the GOP holdouts changed their votes.

“Welp, it only took a few minutes for the GOP to run this train right off its tracks — not voting for their own Speaker of the House,” Rep. Melanie Stansbury, D-N.M., said in a post on social media. “Was hoping we could leave the dysfunction in 2024 and work for the American people! But we’re headed to a round two of Speaker votes.”

But the sentiment changed after Johnson won the gavel in just one round. One Democrat credited Johnson for securing the speakership in a single vote after it took Republican lawmakers four days to elect a speaker in January 2023.

GOP REBELS SWITCH VOTE TO JOHNSON AFTER TRUMP’S 11TH HOUR CALLS, PUSHING HIM OVER THE FINISH LINE

“To his credit Mike Johnson learned from the 15 round debacle of 2 years ago. Instead of trying to jam his conference with a quick second round he held the vote open while some backroom arm twisting & hand wringing took place. The result: 2 changed vote, enough to win the gavel,” Rep. Hank Johnson, R-Ga., said.

“This fight is over, but keep your popcorn close.”

“Hell has frozen over (literally – it’s snowing in DC)! With just one vote, we have a Speaker – for now!” Democratic Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas., said on X.

Democratic Rep. Morgan McGarvey of Kentucky said, “now that we have a Speaker, let’s get to work.”

After Johnson won the speakership vote, other Democrats congratulated him.

“Congratulations to Mike Johnson on earning re-election as Speaker of the House,” Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass., posted on social media. “There are several vetted, bipartisan bills in the docket that he could immediately bring to the floor to help Americans: afford housing, pay for Rx drugs, secure the border.”

Democratic lawmakers voted unanimously for Representative-elect Hakeem Jeffries of New York.

“215 @HouseDemocrats stand united behind our Leader @RepJeffries. First round. Every round,” Rep. Katherine Clark, D-Mass., said in a post on X after the vote.