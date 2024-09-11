Democrats heap praise on Harris’ debate performance, say she ‘destroyed’ Trump’s career

Democratic elected officials and political operatives heaped praise on Vice President Kamala Harris for her debate performance against former President Donald Trump on Tuesday evening.

“America got to see tonight the leader I’ve been proud to work alongside for three and a half years. Wasn’t even close. VP Harris proved she’s the best choice to lead our nation forward. We’re not going back,” President Biden posted on X early Wednesday morning after the debate wrapped up.

“Well, that was a knockout. I’m looking forward to seeing how Republicans try to spin this one,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer posted to X in another favorable message for Harris.

Trump and Harris took the same debate stage for the first time this election cycle on Tuesday evening in Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center. The pair sparred over the top issues concerning voters, including the economy, immigration and abortion.

Harris’ Democratic allies in Congress, as well as Democratic pundits, praised Harris for how she “destroyed” Trump’s career, and that voters bore witness to a “serious leader who will work day in and out” for the American people.

The Harris campaign also released a statement Tuesday evening, taking a victory lap that “Harris commanded the stage on every single issue that matters to the American people.”

“Under the bright lights, the American people got to see the choice they will face this fall at the ballot box: between moving forward with Kamala Harris, or going backwards with Trump. That’s what they saw tonight and what they should see at a second debate in October. Vice President Harris is ready for a second debate. Is Donald Trump?” the Harris campaign posted.

Trump and Harris sparred on top issues concerning voters on Tuesday evening, including on abortion, when Harris claimed Trump’s platform would install a national abortion ban that would allow for no exceptions to such a procedure.

“Now, in over 20 states, there are Trump abortion bans, which make it criminal for a doctor or nurse to provide health care in one state. It provides prison for life. Trump abortion bans that make no exception, even for rape and incest, which understand what that means,” Harris said Tuesday evening from Philadelphia’s National Constitution Center.

“A survivor of a crime of violation to their body does not have the right to make a decision about what happens to their body. That is immoral, and one does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government and Donald Trump certainly should not be telling a woman what to do with her body.”

Moments before, however, Trump said he believes in exceptions for abortion, similar to former President Reagan.

“I believe in the exceptions for rape, incest and life of the mother,” Trump said during the debate. “I believe strongly in it. Ronald Reagan did also. Eighty-five percent of Republicans knew exceptions are very important.”

Trump and Harris also traded barbs on the issue of crime in the United States, as Harris defended accusations that migrant crime has increased under her watch by citing Trump’s legal issues.

“Yeah, it is much higher because of them,” Trump said during the debate in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania discussing crime committed by illegal immigrants in the U.S., some of which entered the country under Biden’s watch.

“They allowed criminals, many, many millions of criminals,” Trump continued, “They allowed terrorists. They allowed common street criminals. They allowed people to come in drug dealers to come into our country. And then now in the United States and told by their countries like Venezuela, don’t ever come back or we’re going to kill you. Do you know that crime in Venezuela and crime in countries all over the world is way down?”

Harris responded by bringing up Trump’s criminal convictions and pending indictments.

“Well, I think this is so rich coming from someone who has been prosecuted for national security crimes, economic crimes, election interference has been found liable for sexual assault,” Harris said.

“And his next big court appearance is in November at his own criminal sentencing. And let’s be clear where each person stands on the issue of what is important about respect for the rule of law and respect for law enforcement.”

Following the debate, the Harris campaign called for a second debate in October. Trump had repeatedly called for additional debates against Harris, after only having one other presidential debate in June against President Biden.

“That was fun. let’s do it again,” Harris adviser Brian Fallon said on X moments after the debate wrapped.

