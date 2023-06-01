Democrats help McCarthy advance debt ceiling deal in nailbiter House vote

More than 50 House Democrats on Wednesday helped House Speaker Kevin McCarthy advance the debt ceiling deal he reached with President Biden, moving it one step closer to a final vote Wednesday night.

House GOP leaders called up a resolution outlining the terms of debate for legislation implementing the debt ceiling deal; failing to pass this “rule” would have killed the deal.

It quickly became clear that the vote was going to need help from Democrats. Several conservative Republicans voted against it – a rare move, as lawmakers almost always support rules put forward by their party leaders. In the end, 29 GOP lawmakers voted against it, more than enough to sink the resolution without help from Democrats.

But just before the vote closed, 52 House Democrats registered as “yes” votes, and allowed the rule to pass.

The last-minute wave of Democrat votes saved the bill and effectively prevented House GOP dissenters from blocking the deal negotiated by McCarthy and Biden’s teams.

The resolution passed in a 241-187 vote, setting up for its likely passage later on Wednesday evening.

As of early on Wednesday evening, there are more than 50 House lawmakers who have said they will vote against the bill. Most on the Republican side are members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus, while progressive Democrats like Reps. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., Cori Bush, D-Mo., and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., are also opposing it.

Support from Democrats came even after Democrat leaders warned that it was up to Republicans to deliver the votes needed to pass the rule.

“The majority is responsible for ensuring the passage of the rule, but we will not allow a default to happen,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., told reporters during a press conference.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., the former longtime No. 2 leader for House Democrats, said when asked about the rule vote, “That’s their responsibility.”

The deal has sparked opposition from both parties. Many Republicans don’t think the deal cuts nearly enough spending, while some progressive Democrats are angered that any spending cuts are included at all.