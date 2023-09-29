Democrats’ new Hunter Biden talking point: Biden only guilty of being a loving father

House Democrats are now claiming that President Joe Biden actually is guilty – of loving his son Hunter.

The House Oversight Committee held an impeachment inquiry hearing Thursday that delved into the relation to between President Biden and his involvement in his son Hunter’s foreign business dealings.

Democrat Reps. Maxwell Frost, D-Fla., and Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas., fumed at House Republicans during their 5-minute remarks, attempting to argue that the president is innocent on the basis that he is just “a father.”

“This entire fake impeachment inquiry isn’t about the United States; it’s about Hunter Biden. And the only thing the president can be guilty of here is being a father,” Bowman said during the hearing.

After using up most of her time shifting the focus from Biden to former President Donald Trump, Crockett also claimed that Biden is nothing but “guilty of loving his child unconditionally.”

“Tell you what the president has been guilty of. He has unfortunately been guilty of loving his child unconditionally, and that is the only evidence that they have brought forward. And honestly, I hope and pray that my parents love me half as much as he loves his child.”

House Republicans launched the inquiry pledging to provide “accountability” as they investigate Biden family finances and business dealings.

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer alleges they have a “mountain of evidence” indicating that President Biden had previously leveraged his public office for personal gain for his family.

“The bottom line is that the committee has shown the Bidens alone brought in over $15 million in their foreign influence peddling, over $24 million if you account for their associate’s earnings from the schemes,” Comer said.

“We have established in the first phase of this investigation where this money has come from Ukraine, Romania, Russia, Kazakhstan, China; it didn’t come from selling anything legitimate,” he continued. “It largely went unreported to the IRS. It was funneled through shell companies and third parties to hide the Biden’s fingerprints.”

“This deserves investigation,” he added. “This deserves accountability. The American people expect this committee to investigate public corruption.”

Comer then outlined the committee’s next steps in the inquiry.

“Now we know much of the money goes — Hunter Biden, Haley Biden, James Biden, Sarah Biden, other Biden family members and their business entities,” Comer said. “What we need to understand is where it goes next. That is the question this committee has to answer. And the evidence supports that next step.”

Comer said he would subpoena the bank records of Hunter Biden, James Biden and their affiliated companies.

