Democrats take aim at Trump after New Hampshire victory: ‘Same extreme agenda’

Democrats reacted to former President Trump winning the New Hampshire GOP primary election over former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, calling his supporters the “anti-freedom MAGA movement.”

Trump defeated Haley Tuesday night, winning the New Hampshire Republican primary as he vies for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

Fox News Decision Desk projected Trump’s victory just minutes after the final polls closed in the Granite State.

DONALD TRUMP DOMINATES AGAIN, AS FORMER PRESIDENT EASILY BEATS NIKKI HALEY IN NEW HAMPSHIRE GOP PRIMARY

While some Republicans celebrated Trump’s victory, Democrats shared their hot takes on social media, taking aim at Trump’s victory.

Biden’s campaign manager Julie Chavez Rodriguez released a statement on Trump’s win in New Hampshire, saying Tuesday night’s “results confirm Donald Trump has all but locked up the GOP nomination, and the election denying, anti-freedom MAGA movement has completed its takeover of the Republican Party.”

“Trump is offering Americans the same extreme agenda that has cost Republicans election after election: promising to undermine American democracy, reward the wealthy on the backs of the middle class, and ban abortion nationwide,” Chavez Rodriguez said.

“Joe Biden sees things differently. He’s fighting to grow our economy for the middle-class, strengthen our democracy, and protect the rights of every single American,” she continued. “While we work toward November 2024, one thing is increasingly clear today: Donald Trump is headed straight into a general election matchup where he’ll face the only person to have ever beaten him at the ballot box: Joe Biden.”

Censured California Rep. Adam Schiff, a Democrat running for Senate, tweeted that Tuesday night brought another “primary night, another win by Donald Trump.”

“We all know he will be the Republican nominee. And we know how important the fight ahead is to stop him,” Schiff wrote.

“For our democracy. For our families. And for our future,” he added.

“While Donald Trump barely squeaked out a win tonight in tonight’s Republican New Hampshire primary, President Biden just crushed the Democratic primary — as a write-in candidate,” Occupy Democrats tweeted.

Former New York state Senator Anna Kaplan tweeted that Trump’s “win tonight makes clear that the threat to our democracy is just as real today as it was on January 6, 2021.”

“We cannot let him win in November. We must mobilize and work to reelect President Biden,” she wrote.

Trump won the New Hampshire GOP primary on Tuesday night after the race whittled down to just two major candidates: him and Haley.

The race was called quickly as Trump took the Granite State contest over his former United Nations ambassador.

On the other side of the aisle, Biden took the Democratic primary in the Granite State after mounting a write-in campaign when he was not included on the ballot.

Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., says he will remain in the Democratic presidential primary race, despite losing to President Biden in the New Hampshire primary.

“Congratulations to President Biden, who absolutely won tonight, but by no means in a way that a strong incumbent president should,” he said.

Phillips said voters deserved “options” and also praised GOP candidate Nikki Haley for remaining in the race despite her defeat in the Republican primary to former President Donald Trump.

“This country deserves options, this country should not have coronations. And I know I know the exhausted majority of this country, center right and center, left Americans. I know they’d much rather see a Nikki Haley-Dean Phillips matchup this November, and we’re going to try to get that done,” he said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Trump campaign for comment.

Fox News Digital’s Adam Shaw contributed reporting.