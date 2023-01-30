Democrats to ‘take a hard look’ at Durham’s probe into Russia investigation

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, R-Ill., announced that the committee led by Democrats will “take a hard look” into “alleged misconduct” by Special Counsel John Durham as he conducts an investigation into the origins into the handling of the Trump-Russia investigation by law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

In a statement Monday, Durbin referenced a New York Times report that included details about the opening of and actions taken during the investigation led by Durham after he was appointed by former Attorney General Bill Barr, which Durbin framed as “abuses of power.”

“These reports about abuses in Special Counsel Durham’s investigation–so outrageous that even his longtime colleagues quit in protest–are but one of many instances where former President Trump and his allies weaponized the Justice Department,” said Durbin.

“The Justice Department should work on behalf of the American people, not for the personal benefit of any president, he said.

The New York Times report from last week claimed that there were “strained justifications” for the opening of the probe, which then became “roiled by internal dissent and ethical disputes.”

“As we wait for the results of ongoing internal reviews, the Senate Judiciary Committee will do its part and take a hard look at these repeated episodes, and the regulations and policies that enabled them, to ensure such abuses of power cannot happen again.”

It remains unclear if the “hard look” mentioned by Durbin entails hearings or other committee actions.

Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman contributed to this report.