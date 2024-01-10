Dems announce 8-figure campaign targeting communities of color with hopes of winning back House

Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive. To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) announced a $35 million campaign investment targeting Black, Latino, Asian American and Native Hawaiian-Pacific Islander voters before the elections later this year.

It comes at a time when Democrats, including President Biden, have been bleeding support among this powerful group of voters.

In a press release, the DCCC announced what it called an historic eight-figure investment called P.O.W.E.R. – Persuade. Organize. Welcome. Educate. Reach – The People, aimed at persuading and mobilizing AANHPI, Black and Latino voters. Axios reported that the DCCC’s campaign was a whopping $35 million, up $5 million from what the committee spent during the last election cycle.

The DCCC said it is engaging communities of color to help take back the House of Representatives, which currently has more Republicans than Democrats.

The campaign dollars will go toward research and polling, paid media, in-district organizing, voter protection and education and pushing back against misinformation that may confuse or distract voters of color.

“Democrats are committed to bringing responsible governance back to the House so that we can continue the important work of lowering costs, protecting and expanding health care, and delivering for our constituents,” DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene said. “We know that voters of color are critical to Democrats’ coalition and the DCCC’s investments highlight our commitment to continuously engaging with communities of color on issues they care about.”

The committee said it will use “qualitative and quantitative” research to connect with communities of color, so it can address their priorities.

One of the ways the committee plans to reach out to the community is through “culturally competent and resonant” media paid for with its funds, which aim to persuade and mobilize the voters through creative and localized messaging across different mediums.

The messages will also be dispersed on a variety of platforms the communities are most responsive to, and will be available in English, Korean, Mandarin, Spanish, Spanglish and Vietnamese.

The committee also said it plans to track and counter disinformation spread across social media and traditional media, which could dissuade people of color from voting, through an online hub called, “In It Together.”

The group said the hub will provide content and resources that can be shared with family and friends to help push back against “false narratives,” while stressing the accomplishments of House Democrats.

“The DCCC is making an historic investment to persuade and engage voters of color who are critical for Democrats’ path to taking back the House,” DCC national Engagement Director Mariafernanda Zacarias said. “We know how important it is to have ongoing culturally inclusive and resonate outreach with voters of color including in TV, digital, print, mail, and radio, through in-district organizing staff, and informed by in-depth research and polling. P.O.W.E.R. The People builds on the DCCC’s prior cycles of engagement with communities of color to tell the story of how Democrats are delivering for working people, and the danger Republicans pose to our fundamental rights.”