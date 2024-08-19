Dems project images on Trump Tower ahead of DNC

FIRST ON FOX: The Democratic National Committee (DNC) projected images on Trump Tower in Chicago on Sunday evening ahead of the party’s convention on Monday.

“All eyes are on Chicago, and tonight, everyone is receiving a preview of the contrast that Democrats will drive throughout the Democratic National Convention this week – directly on Trump International Hotel,” the DNC said in a statement.

The images on the Trump International Hotel and Tower, which is named for former President Trump, attempted to tie the former president and his running mate, Ohio Sen. JD Vance, to Project 2025, a political initiative published by the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think-tank based out of Washington, D.C.

Elements of the initiative have become controversial, leading Trump to deny attempts to link him to the project.

“I know nothing about Project 2025. I have not seen it, have no idea who is in charge of it, and, unlike our very well received Republican Platform, had nothing to do with it,” Trump said in a June Truth Social post.

The messages projected on the tower, which is the second-tallest building in Chicago, were also meant to contrast Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to the Republican ticket, with the DNC saying that the vice president and Minnesota governor “have proven records of delivering for working families.”

“Now, they’re running to lead our country into a brighter future. Donald Trump and JD Vance are running on their backwards Project 2025 agenda, which would make the lives of our families worse and take away their freedoms, while granting Trump power like no president has had before,” the DNC statement said.

Democrats will begin their convention Monday after a rocky few months for President Biden, who in July opted to drop out of the race and endorse Harris. Harris quickly solidified support in the party and chose Walz as a running mate, leading to weeks of positive momentum in the polls.

The Democratic ticket will hope to continue that momentum at the convention in Chicago, with the DNC hammering home the message that “Trump and Vance are only looking out for themselves.”

“This week, the entire country will witness what it looks like to unite behind hope and a clear vision for a better future, as Democrats rally behind Vice President Harris and Governor Walz,” the DNC said. “While Donald Trump and JD Vance are out for themselves, Kamala Harris and Tim Walz are fighting for you.”