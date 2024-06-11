Dems set to bring up next reproductive messaging bill ahead of 2024 elections

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is expected to bring a Democrat-backed bill designed to federally protect In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) to the floor for a test vote this week, following an unsuccessful attempt to advance a Democrat-backed birth control bill last week.

As the days wind down to the 2024 general election, Senate Democrats are emphasizing reproductive rights such as birth control and IVF, while claiming Republicans will look to ban those services in addition to abortion if they gain power.

The IVF bill, spearheaded by Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., will likely face a procedural vote on Thursday, which is expected to fall short of the 60-vote threshold.

The measure has been blocked before by Republicans, who have criticized it for being too expansive and not allowing for certain regulations. Earlier this year, Duckworth sought to bring up her bill for a vote by unanimous consent. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss., the chairwoman of the Senate Pro-Life caucus, objected to the request, claiming, “The bill before us today is a vast overreach that is full of poison pills that go way too far.”

However, Duckworth rejected her Republican colleagues’ criticisms as false at the time.

While Schumer is expected to schedule a vote for the Democrat-backed bill, Republicans could seek a vote on their own IVF alternative, which grants room for states to regulate the procedure while prohibiting any outright bans.

The conservative bill was led by Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Katie Britt, R-Ala. The lawmakers have the option of requesting unanimous consent to bring the measure to the floor for a vote, which would likely be objected to by a Democrat.

According to a source familiar, all options are being considered by the Republican senators.

Last week, the Senate voted 51-39 against moving forward with a Democrat-supported bill to protect access to contraception federally, with Republicans similarly accusing it of being too broad. Moderate Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Susan Collins, R-Maine, joined their Democratic colleagues on the vote.

In the wake of the overturn of Roe v. Wade, sending the issue of abortion back to the states, Democrats are looking to zero in on abortion and other reproduction-related concerns. The issue is being prioritized by Democrats, particularly those who are at risk in swing states and at a disadvantage when it comes to topics such as the southern border.