Dems watching their victories ‘vanish’ before them, Montana Senate candidate says ahead of RNC speech

MILWAUKEE— Montana Senate candidate Tim Sheehy said the Democratic Party is braced to continue to see their victories “vanish” in the lead up to Election Day.

“This whole ‘Donald Trump’s gonna hijack the government and prosecute his adversaries.’ Well, what have they been doing for the last three years? ‘Donald Trump’s gonna advocate for violence on his political adversaries.’ What have they been doing, you know? So I think it’s almost a case of comedic projection, where they’re literally saying Donald Trump’s gonna do everything that they’ve actually been doing for the last three and a half years,” Sheehy told Fox News Digital from the RNC on Tuesday when asked about the Democratic Party’s anti-Trump rhetoric before and after the assassination attempt on the 45th president’s life.

“So, of course, [we] shouldn’t be surprised that now we’re seeing them flip-flop, as they’re watching their victories vanish in front of their face here in the next 90 days. They’re just literally trying to say anything that they can to cling on to potential victory, and that includes outright lies,” he continued.

President Biden and his allies have repeatedly slammed Trump as a “dictator.” Biden said it was “time to put Trump in a bullseye” just days before a 20-year-old Pennsylvania man tried to shoot and kill Trump at a rally in the Keystone State. Biden has since backtracked on the comments.

TRUMP-ENDORSED NAVY SEAL TIM SHEEHY WINS REPUBLICAN NOMINATION IN MONTANA SENATE RACE TO UNSEAT JON TESTER

Sheehy, a Navy SEAL veteran running to replace longtime Democratic Sen. Jon Tester, will address the RNC on Tuesday, telling Fox News Digital that he will focus his speech on the GOP winning a “full-ticket victory” in November.

“This event is all about President Trump and soon-to-be Vice President Vance. So, my message is, basically: We’ve got to unify behind them. But we also can’t lose sight of the down-ballot races that will decide the control of the Senate, control of the House. Because if President Trump wins, I should say when he wins, if he doesn’t have a united government, it’s very hard for him to get anything done. From judges, to cabinet secretaries to obviously any sort of legislation. So I’ll be reminding folks of the fact that we’ve got to have a full-ticket victory, not just top of the ticket and we’ve got to bring commonsense back to this country,” he continued.

WAPO ‘SMEAR’ OF HIGHLY-DECORATED IRAQ WAR VETERAN, SENATE CANDIDATE OMITS CRITICAL INFO

The RNC kicked off Monday when former President Trump announced Ohio Sen. JD Vance as his 2024 running mate. Sheehy lauded the choice, underscoring the need for the GOP to elect a younger generation of politicians.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see Sen. Vance be selected. Obviously, one of my hallmark slogans has been a new generation of leaders. We gotta start getting young blood in the upper ranks of our party, because we have to have a long-standing stable of strong candidates to carry the conservative movement for 20, 30 years to come. And Obviously, JD is right in that category,” Sheehy, said.

“I look forward to supporting him fully.”

The nonpartisan Cook Political Report rates the Montana race between Sheehy and Tester as a “Toss Up,” with Sheehy commending his competition as a skilled career politician, who now must wrangle with the Democratic Party’s record under the Biden administration.

DEM HIT WITH $15 MILLION BORDER-RELATED AD BLITZ IN ‘TOSS-UP’ SENATE RACE

“Jon Tester is a career politician, he’s very skilled – not to be underestimated. He’s undefeated in 30 years in office, because that’s what he’s good at. He’s good at saying whatever’s going to get him elected. But it’s going to be really hard for him to outrun the record of the Democratic Party of 2024,” he said.

WAPO ‘SMEAR’ OF HIGHLY-DECORATED IRAQ WAR VETERAN, SENATE CANDIDATE OMITS CRITICAL INFO

“I mean, it is a disaster. He’s voted for every single piece of legislation that’s enabled our sky-high inflation, interest rates running away, stagnant wage growth, of course, our international disaster from Ukraine to Afghanistan. He’s been there rubber-stamping everything Joe Biden and [Vice President Kamala Harris] have done. And now he’s all of a sudden he’s trying to come back to Montana and say, I’m trying to close the border and fight Joe Biden on that. So Montanans are going to keep buying it. It’s going to be a tight race, no question about it, but it’s about time we retire him and Montana is ready to do that.”

Trump endorsed Sheehy earlier this year, while taking a dig at Tester.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Tim is the candidate who is currently best-positioned to DEFEAT Lazy Jon Tester, and Regain the Republican Majority in the United States Senate,” Trump said in February.