DeSantis camp releases supercut of liberal talking point that GOP governor is ‘far more dangerous’ than Trump

FIRST ON FOX: The campaign for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis released a six-minute video showing liberal media personalities repeatedly labeling the Republican presidential candidate as “more dangerous” than former President Donald Trump.

The DeSantis War Room on Sunday posted the video, “6 MINUTES Of The Left Admitting They Fear DeSantis More Than Trump,” which features commentary from an array of left-wing commentators including Van Jones, David Pakman and Olayemi Olurin.

“This guy is worse than Trump,” Jones says in the video.

“I honestly believe DeSantis was forged in Hell. There’s no doubt in my mind,” Olurin says in the video.

“If you thought Donald Trump was bad, you got another thing coming,” says Maxwell Frost.

The commentators in the clip make their point by arguing DeSantis is more “savvy,” “disciplined” and “competent” than Trump and would be more capable of executing the Republican agenda.

“The Trump agenda would be far more likely to be carried on by people less cartoonishly problematic, and Ron Desantis is a perfect example of such an individual,” Pakman argues in the video.

“He’s honestly more sinister, you know why? Because there’s less buffoonery to it,” Olurin says.

“Based on what he’s done in five years in Florida, what would he do with all the levers of power in the White House?” former Rep. David Jolly, D-Fla., says in the video.

The Trump campaign issued a statement to Fox News Digital on Sunday saying the liberal talking points are irrelevant.

“President Trump has been dominating in poll after poll – both nationally and statewide,” the campaign said. “It’s not what commentators or pundits think, it’s about what the voters think, and they are clearly behind President Trump in a big way.”

“The fact is that President Trump will be the nominee and will beat Crooked Joe Biden because he’s the only person who can supercharge the economy, secure our border, safeguard communities, and put an end to unnecessary wars,” the statement added. “Americans want to return to a prosperous nation and there’s only one person who can do that – President Trump.”

On the campaign trail, DeSantis repeatedly points to his overwhelming gubernatorial re-election last November in the once-purple Sunshine State.

“What we did was not just a big victory. It was really a fundamental realignment of Florida from being a swing state to being a red state,” DeSantis recently touted on the campaign trail.

According to a University of New Hampshire Survey Center poll released last week, Trump’s lead over DeSantis is shrinking.

Trump leads DeSantis by 37% to 23% in the poll, which is five percentage points down from the previous UNH survey in April.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.